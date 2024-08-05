PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Zach Johnson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 06: Zach Johnson of the United States hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Zach Johnson hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 53rd-place finish in the 3M Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Johnson has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 11-under.
    • Johnson missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Johnson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC67-72-1
    8/4/20223667-68-70-68-7
    8/12/2021MC69-71E
    8/13/2020770-67-61-65-17
    8/1/20195368-68-70-66-8

    Johnson's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Johnson has an average finish of 47th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Johnson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Zach Johnson has averaged 283.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Johnson is averaging 1.165 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 1.392 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.111 this season (121st on TOUR). His average driving distance (283.2 yards) ranks 169th, while his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Johnson ranks 122nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.134.
    • On the greens, Johnson's 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 22nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranks 88th. He has broken par 27.92% of the time (ninth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance169283.2283.2
    Greens in Regulation %9165.97%65.97%
    Putts Per Round8828.9329.4
    Par Breakers927.92%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance14416.67%18.06%

    Johnson's best finishes

    • Johnson has played 15 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times (60%).
    • Currently, Johnson has 181 points, ranking him 151st in the FedExCup standings.

    Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 2.892. In that event, he finished 21st.
    • Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.802 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson posted his best mark this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.090.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.637), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 26th in the field (he finished 26th in that event).

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.111-0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.134-1.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1421.923
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4231.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.3211.392

    Johnson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    January 18-21The American Express2562-69-68-70-1930
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6070-70-70-71-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2171-68-69-66-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-65-72-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-67-67-68-1642
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4568-70-71-73+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6368-68-74-73-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2665-67-71-66-1532
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M Open5368-71-69-72-46

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

