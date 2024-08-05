Zach Johnson betting profile: Wyndham Championship
SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 06: Zach Johnson of the United States hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Zach Johnson hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 53rd-place finish in the 3M Open his last time in competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Johnson has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 11-under.
- Johnson missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Johnson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|8/4/2022
|36
|67-68-70-68
|-7
|8/12/2021
|MC
|69-71
|E
|8/13/2020
|7
|70-67-61-65
|-17
|8/1/2019
|53
|68-68-70-66
|-8
Johnson's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Johnson has an average finish of 47th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Johnson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Zach Johnson has averaged 283.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Johnson is averaging 1.165 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 1.392 Strokes Gained: Total.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.111 this season (121st on TOUR). His average driving distance (283.2 yards) ranks 169th, while his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Johnson ranks 122nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.134.
- On the greens, Johnson's 0.423 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 22nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranks 88th. He has broken par 27.92% of the time (ninth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|169
|283.2
|283.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|65.97%
|65.97%
|Putts Per Round
|88
|28.93
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|9
|27.92%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|16.67%
|18.06%
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson has played 15 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times (60%).
- Currently, Johnson has 181 points, ranking him 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 2.892. In that event, he finished 21st.
- Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.802 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson posted his best mark this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.090.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.637), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 26th in the field (he finished 26th in that event).
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.111
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.134
|-1.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.142
|1.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.423
|1.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.321
|1.392
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-69-68-70
|-19
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|71-68-69-66
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|42
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|68-70-71-73
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|68-68-74-73
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|65-67-71-66
|-15
|32
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
