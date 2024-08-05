Zach Johnson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking seventh in the field at 2.892. In that event, he finished 21st.

Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.802 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson posted his best mark this season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.090.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.637), which ranked eighth in the field.