Zac Blair betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Blair has finished in the top five once.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Blair has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.

Zac Blair has averaged 285.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Blair has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.