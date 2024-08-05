PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Zac Blair looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, for the 2024 Wyndham Championship .

    Latest odds for Blair at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Blair's average finish has been 80th, and his average score even-par, over his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • In Blair's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Blair's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC69-74+3
    8/13/2020MC69-69-2
    8/16/2018MC67-73E

    Blair's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Blair has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Blair has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
    • Zac Blair has averaged 285.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Blair has an average of 2.457 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Blair .

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.280 this season (145th on TOUR). His average driving distance (279.7 yards) ranks 174th, while his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 100th on TOUR with a mark of 0.034.
    • On the greens, Blair's -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 107th on TOUR this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 57th. He has broken par 24.25% of the time (92nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance174279.7285.9
    Greens in Regulation %13764.00%67.01%
    Putts Per Round5728.7328.7
    Par Breakers9224.25%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance10215.28%12.85%

    Blair's best finishes

    • Blair has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Currently, Blair ranks 111th in the FedExCup standings with 334 points.

    Blair's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.047. In that event, he finished second.
    • Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 8.772 mark ranked second in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.057 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.934 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.2800.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1000.0341.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2380.739
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.043-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.0502.457

    Blair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5266-73-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-66-68-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3866-72-73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship5373-66-68-72-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-68-71-68-636
    June 13-16U.S. Open2670-69-75-72+658
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-69-72-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship270-64-68-64-33104
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-74E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.