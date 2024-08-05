Zac Blair betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Zac Blair looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, for the 2024 Wyndham Championship .
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Blair's average finish has been 80th, and his average score even-par, over his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Blair's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|8/13/2020
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|8/16/2018
|MC
|67-73
|E
Blair's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Blair has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Blair has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
- Zac Blair has averaged 285.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Blair has an average of 2.457 in his past five tournaments.
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.280 this season (145th on TOUR). His average driving distance (279.7 yards) ranks 174th, while his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 100th on TOUR with a mark of 0.034.
- On the greens, Blair's -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 107th on TOUR this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 57th. He has broken par 24.25% of the time (92nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|279.7
|285.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|64.00%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.73
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|92
|24.25%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|15.28%
|12.85%
Blair's best finishes
- Blair has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Currently, Blair ranks 111th in the FedExCup standings with 334 points.
Blair's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.047. In that event, he finished second.
- Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 8.772 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.057 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.934 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.280
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.034
|1.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.238
|0.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.043
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.050
|2.457
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|73-66-68-72
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|36
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|58
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|70-64-68-64
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.