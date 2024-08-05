William Furr betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five appearances, Furr has an average finish of 52nd.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Furr has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 314.2 yards in his past five starts.

Furr is averaging -0.896 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.