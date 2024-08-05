PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

William Furr betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, William Furr missed the cut at the 3M Open. He'll be after a better outcome Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Furr at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Furr's first time competing at the Wyndham Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Furr's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Furr has an average finish of 52nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Furr has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 314.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Furr is averaging -0.896 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Furr has an average of -3.196 in his past five tournaments.
    Furr's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-309.7314.2
    Greens in Regulation %-64.66%67.46%
    Putts Per Round-29.0029.1
    Par Breakers-21.91%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.97%11.90%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Furr's best finishes

    • Furr has participated in 16 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut four times (25%).

    Furr's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.896
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.196

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Furr's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressW/D66-77-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-68-70-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3664-75-70-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5573-66-72-72-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7267-70-68-72-73
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

