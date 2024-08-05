William Furr betting profile: Wyndham Championship
In his most recent tournament, William Furr missed the cut at the 3M Open. He'll be after a better outcome Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In the past five years, this is Furr's first time competing at the Wyndham Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Furr's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Furr has an average finish of 52nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Furr has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 314.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Furr is averaging -0.896 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Furr has an average of -3.196 in his past five tournaments.
Furr's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.7
|314.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.66%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.91%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.97%
|11.90%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's best finishes
- Furr has participated in 16 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut four times (25%).
Furr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.196
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|W/D
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|73-66-72-72
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|72
|67-70-68-72
|-7
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
