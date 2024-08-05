Will Zalatoris betting profile: Wyndham Championship
NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Will Zalatoris of United States lines up a putt on the third green during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Will Zalatoris looks to improve upon his 21st-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Wyndham Championship, Zalatoris has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 25th.
- Zalatoris finished 21st (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship (in 2022).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Zalatoris' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/4/2022
|21
|71-66-66-68
|-9
|8/12/2021
|29
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|8/16/2018
|MC
|71-67
|-2
Zalatoris' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Zalatoris finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Zalatoris has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 7-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Will Zalatoris has averaged 305.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -1.187 Strokes Gained: Total.
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.076 (82nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.8 yards ranks 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris ranks 58th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.246. Additionally, he ranks 148th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.46%.
- On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, and his 29.37 putts-per-round average ranks 141st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|299.8
|305.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|63.46%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.37
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|148
|21.79%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|16.77%
|17.13%
Zalatoris' best finishes
- Zalatoris has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 61.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Zalatoris, who has 1019 points, currently sits 45th in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Zalatoris produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.599.
- Zalatoris produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 4.060 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.677), which ranked in the field.
- Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked second in the field.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.076
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.246
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.116
|-0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.288
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.082
|-1.187
Zalatoris' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|81-68-79-71
|+11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|53
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|70-70-74-80
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|74-70-73-79
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|64-72-68-69
|-7
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|66-71
|-7
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.