Will Zalatoris betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five tournaments, Zalatoris finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Zalatoris has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of 7-under in his only made cut over his last five events.

Will Zalatoris has averaged 305.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Zalatoris has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.