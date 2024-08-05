Will Gordon betting profile: Wyndham Championship

He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.

Gordon has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

Will Gordon has averaged 319.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Gordon is averaging -3.887 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.