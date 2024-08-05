PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Will Gordon starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at Sedgefield Country Club.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Wyndham Championship, Gordon has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 27th.
    • In 2023, Gordon failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Gordon's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC70-71+1
    8/12/2021MC68-70-2
    8/13/20202768-69-64-69-10

    Gordon's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Gordon has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Will Gordon has averaged 319.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon is averaging -3.887 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon is averaging -6.125 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gordon .

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-307.5319.3
    Greens in Regulation %-72.22%67.22%
    Putts Per Round-31.2131.3
    Par Breakers-27.78%15.56%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.46%17.22%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gordon's best finishes

    • Gordon, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 28.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---3.887
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.125

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gordon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-66-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2167-75-68-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-63-67-71-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3671-66-63-69-13--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-67-69-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express6767-69-65-78-94
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-74+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.