Will Gordon betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Will Gordon starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at Sedgefield Country Club.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Wyndham Championship, Gordon has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 27th.
- In 2023, Gordon failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Gordon's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|8/12/2021
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|8/13/2020
|27
|68-69-64-69
|-10
Gordon's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Gordon has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Will Gordon has averaged 319.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon is averaging -3.887 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon is averaging -6.125 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.5
|319.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.22%
|67.22%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.21
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.78%
|15.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.46%
|17.22%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's best finishes
- Gordon, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 28.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.887
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.125
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|67-75-68-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-63-67-71
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|36
|71-66-63-69
|-13
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|67
|67-69-65-78
|-9
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
