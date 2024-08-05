Wesley Bryan betting profile: Wyndham Championship
When he hits the links Aug. 8-11, Wesley Bryan will look to improve upon his last performance at the Wyndham Championship. In 2023, he shot 3-over and placed 70th at Sedgefield Country Club.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Bryan's average finish has been 51st, and his average score 3-under, over his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- Bryan last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2023, finishing 70th with a score of 3-over.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Bryan's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|70
|72-66-72-73
|+3
|8/4/2022
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|8/13/2020
|31
|65-70-70-66
|-9
|8/16/2018
|MC
|68-77
|+5
Bryan's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Bryan has an average finish of 67th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Bryan has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-under.
- Wesley Bryan has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging -1.304 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bryan is averaging -1.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bryan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.4
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.74%
|70.24%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.19
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.29%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.60%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bryan's best finishes
- Bryan has played 10 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.786
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bryan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|67-68-72-76
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|73-64-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-67-68-68
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|63-66-70-68
|-21
|165
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-67-73-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|67-73-70-73
|-1
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
