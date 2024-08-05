Wesley Bryan betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five tournaments, Bryan has an average finish of 67th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Bryan has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-under.

Wesley Bryan has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging -1.304 Strokes Gained: Putting.