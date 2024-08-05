PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Wesley Bryan betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wesley Bryan betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    When he hits the links Aug. 8-11, Wesley Bryan will look to improve upon his last performance at the Wyndham Championship. In 2023, he shot 3-over and placed 70th at Sedgefield Country Club.

    Latest odds for Bryan at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Bryan's average finish has been 51st, and his average score 3-under, over his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Bryan last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2023, finishing 70th with a score of 3-over.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Bryan's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20237072-66-72-73+3
    8/4/2022MC74-75+9
    8/13/20203165-70-70-66-9
    8/16/2018MC68-77+5

    Bryan's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Bryan has an average finish of 67th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Bryan has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-under.
    • Wesley Bryan has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bryan is averaging -1.304 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Bryan is averaging -1.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bryan .

    Bryan's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-300.4300.0
    Greens in Regulation %-67.74%70.24%
    Putts Per Round-29.1929.9
    Par Breakers-23.29%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.60%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bryan's best finishes

    • Bryan has played 10 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.

    Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.786

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bryan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6267-68-72-76-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3773-64-68-67-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-67-68-68-11--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship263-66-70-68-21165
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-70+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-67-73-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-65-7--
    July 25-283M Open6767-73-70-73-13

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.