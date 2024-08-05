Webb Simpson betting profile: Wyndham Championship
After he finished fifth in this tournament in 2023, Webb Simpson has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, Aug. 8-11.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last seven trips to the Wyndham Championship, Simpson has an average score of 17-under, with an average finish of fourth.
- In 2023, Simpson finished fifth (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Simpson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|5
|67-69-68-63
|-13
|8/4/2022
|W/D
|71
|+1
|8/12/2021
|7
|65-65-70-66
|-14
|8/13/2020
|3
|66-66-65-65
|-18
|8/1/2019
|2
|64-65-65-65
|-21
|8/16/2018
|2
|66-68-66-62
|-18
Simpson's recent performances
- In his last five events, Simpson has an average finish of 41st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Simpson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.
- Webb Simpson has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson is averaging -1.637 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson is averaging -1.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.2
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.38%
|60.76%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.59
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.51%
|17.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.91%
|15.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Simpson's best finishes
- Simpson has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|3.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.033
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Simpson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|65-70-72-69
|-4
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-68-69
|-6
|18
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|73-67-75-72
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|70-73-71-71
|+1
|70
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-67-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|72-64-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
