Webb Simpson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five events, Simpson has an average finish of 41st.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Simpson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.

Webb Simpson has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Simpson is averaging -1.637 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.