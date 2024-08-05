PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Webb Simpson betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    After he finished fifth in this tournament in 2023, Webb Simpson has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, Aug. 8-11.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to the Wyndham Championship, Simpson has an average score of 17-under, with an average finish of fourth.
    • In 2023, Simpson finished fifth (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Simpson's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023567-69-68-63-13
    8/4/2022W/D71+1
    8/12/2021765-65-70-66-14
    8/13/2020366-66-65-65-18
    8/1/2019264-65-65-65-21
    8/16/2018266-68-66-62-18

    Simpson's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Simpson has an average finish of 41st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Simpson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of 0 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Webb Simpson has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson is averaging -1.637 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson is averaging -1.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-299.2304.5
    Greens in Regulation %-61.38%60.76%
    Putts Per Round-28.5929.1
    Par Breakers-19.51%17.36%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.91%15.28%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Simpson's best finishes

    • Simpson has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--3.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.033

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Simpson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-68-68-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-68-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6665-70-72-69-44
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-68-69-618
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-71-70-75+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5472-70-71-72+16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4573-67-75-72-110
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4271-70-69-69-518
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2470-73-71-71+170
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-67-75-72+37
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4872-64-69-70-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

