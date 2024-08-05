Vincent Norrman betting profile: Wyndham Championship
NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Vincent Norrman of Sweden lines up a putt on the first green during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Vincent Norrman looks for better results in the 2024 Wyndham Championship after he took 58th shooting 2-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Norrman has entered the Wyndham Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 2-under and finishing 58th.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Norrman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
Norrman's recent performances
- In his last five events, Norrman has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Norrman has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of 3 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Vincent Norrman has averaged 307.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman has an average of -1.704 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman is averaging -2.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norrman's advanced stats and rankings
- Norrman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.235 (51st) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.3 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman ranks 141st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.310. Additionally, he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.20%.
- On the greens, Norrman has delivered a -0.992 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 175th on TOUR, while he ranks 175th with a putts-per-round average of 30.87. He has broken par 19.39% of the time (174th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|12
|310.3
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|68.20%
|64.65%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|30.87
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|174
|19.39%
|17.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|18.32%
|19.19%
Norrman's best finishes
- Norrman has participated in 18 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 44.4%.
- Norrman, who has 43 points, currently ranks 196th in the FedExCup standings.
Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 4.890 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Norrman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 3.475.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best performance this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.485 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 59th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (-0.375, which ranked 50th in the field). In that event, he finished 56th.
- Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.235
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.310
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.320
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.992
|-1.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.387
|-2.276
Norrman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-69-72
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|59
|73-70-74-69
|-6
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|68-71-71-77
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|71-69-67-71
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|83
|68-71-78-71
|+8
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-73-70-72
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|39
|66-70-65-74
|-13
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-70-70-77
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|71-68-71-73
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.