Vincent Norrman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five events, Norrman has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Norrman has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He posted a final score of 3 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Vincent Norrman has averaged 307.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Norrman has an average of -1.704 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.