Vincent Norrman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Vincent Norrman of Sweden lines up a putt on the first green during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Vincent Norrman looks for better results in the 2024 Wyndham Championship after he took 58th shooting 2-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Norrman at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Norrman has entered the Wyndham Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 2-under and finishing 58th.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Norrman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20235866-72-68-72-2

    Norrman's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Norrman has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Norrman has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of 3 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Vincent Norrman has averaged 307.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Norrman has an average of -1.704 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norrman is averaging -2.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Norrman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norrman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.235 (51st) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.3 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman ranks 141st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.310. Additionally, he ranks 36th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.20%.
    • On the greens, Norrman has delivered a -0.992 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 175th on TOUR, while he ranks 175th with a putts-per-round average of 30.87. He has broken par 19.39% of the time (174th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance12310.3307.3
    Greens in Regulation %3668.20%64.65%
    Putts Per Round17530.8730.4
    Par Breakers17419.39%17.17%
    Bogey Avoidance16518.32%19.19%

    Norrman's best finishes

    • Norrman has participated in 18 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 44.4%.
    • Norrman, who has 43 points, currently ranks 196th in the FedExCup standings.

    Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 4.890 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Norrman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 3.475.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best performance this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.485 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 59th in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (-0.375, which ranked 50th in the field). In that event, he finished 56th.
    • Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.

    Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.235-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.310-0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.320-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.992-1.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.387-2.276

    Norrman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-69-72-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3872-71-68-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5973-70-74-69-69
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-72+7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5668-71-71-77-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-73-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4771-69-67-71-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8368-71-78-71+82
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-73-70-72-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3966-70-65-74-132
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-74+2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7072-70-70-77+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6571-68-71-73+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D70E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

