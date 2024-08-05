Vince Whaley betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five events, Whaley has an average finish of 40th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Whaley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 313.2 yards in his past five starts.

Whaley has an average of 1.149 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.