Vince Whaley betting profile: Wyndham Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 Wyndham Championship after missing the cut in the tournament in 2022 at Sedgefield Country Club.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Whaley's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 8-under, over his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Whaley's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/4/2022
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|8/12/2021
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|8/13/2020
|37
|71-66-66-69
|-8
Whaley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Whaley has an average finish of 40th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Whaley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Vince Whaley has averaged 313.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Whaley has an average of 1.149 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley is averaging 0.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.569 (167th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.8 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whaley has a -0.352 mark (145th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Whaley's 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 71st on TOUR this season, and his 28.55 putts-per-round average ranks 37th. He has broken par 25.26% of the time (58th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|302.8
|313.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|63.10%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.55
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|58
|25.26%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|16.01%
|12.85%
Whaley's best finishes
- Whaley has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 50%.
- Currently, Whaley has 281 points, ranking him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field at 1.224.
- Whaley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 21st in the field at 3.640. In that tournament, he finished 69th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whaley delivered his best effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 3.182. In that tournament, he finished 57th.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Whaley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.712, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 41st.
- Whaley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked 33rd in the field.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.569
|-1.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.352
|-1.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.200
|1.832
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.135
|1.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.586
|0.106
Whaley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-68-66-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|70-63-66-72
|-13
|12
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-71-73
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
