PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Victor Perez of Team France smiles and waves to fans after making a birdie putt on the 18th hole green during the first round of the Olympic men’s golf competition on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 1, 2024 in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Victor Perez of Team France smiles and waves to fans after making a birdie putt on the 18th hole green during the first round of the Olympic men’s golf competition on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 1, 2024 in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Victor Perez enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a fourth-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Perez at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Perez is competing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Perez has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Victor Perez has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Perez is averaging 1.305 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez is averaging 0.503 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Perez .

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.150 ranks 71st on TOUR this season, and his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez ranks 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.332.
    • On the greens, Perez has registered a 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR, while he ranks 137th with a putts-per-round average of 29.32. He has broken par 22.50% of the time (139th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74300.7307.6
    Greens in Regulation %4068.15%49.65%
    Putts Per Round13729.3229.6
    Par Breakers13922.50%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance6014.26%13.54%

    Perez's best finishes

    • Although Perez hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • As of now, Perez has compiled 633 points, which ranks him 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Perez's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he put up a 2.546 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Perez produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.333.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.744 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.309, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1502.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.332-1.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.067-1.964
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0991.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5140.503

    Perez's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5270-70-69-71-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-66-70-70-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open369-68-68-65-1883
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-70-75-70-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-71-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-67--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4671-66-72-69-66
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5070-71-71-71+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open370-68-64-64-14190
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1271-74-68-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4468-70-71-65-616
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-66-68-65-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition470-67-68-63-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.