Victor Perez betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Victor Perez of Team France smiles and waves to fans after making a birdie putt on the 18th hole green during the first round of the Olympic men’s golf competition on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 1, 2024 in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Victor Perez enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a fourth-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition his last time in competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Perez is competing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Perez has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Victor Perez has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Perez is averaging 1.305 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez is averaging 0.503 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.150 ranks 71st on TOUR this season, and his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez ranks 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.332.
- On the greens, Perez has registered a 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR, while he ranks 137th with a putts-per-round average of 29.32. He has broken par 22.50% of the time (139th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|300.7
|307.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|68.15%
|49.65%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.32
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|139
|22.50%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|60
|14.26%
|13.54%
Perez's best finishes
- Although Perez hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- As of now, Perez has compiled 633 points, which ranks him 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Perez's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he put up a 2.546 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Perez produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.333.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.744 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.309, which ranked him second in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Perez posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.150
|2.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.332
|-1.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.067
|-1.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.099
|1.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.514
|0.503
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|70-71-71-71
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-68-64-64
|-14
|190
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-74-68-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|68-70-71-65
|-6
|16
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-66-68-65
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|4
|70-67-68-63
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.