Victor Perez betting profile: Wyndham Championship

Perez has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Perez has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Victor Perez has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five starts.

Perez is averaging 1.305 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.