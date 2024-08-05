PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Tyson Alexander betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at Sedgefield Country Club.

    Latest odds for Alexander at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Alexander missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Alexander's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC72-75+7

    Alexander's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Alexander has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tyson Alexander has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Alexander has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -6.577 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Alexander .

    Alexander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Alexander's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.679 ranks 170th on TOUR this season, and his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 164th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.491. Additionally, he ranks 167th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.55%.
    • On the greens, Alexander's 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 23rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.55 putts-per-round average ranks 37th. He has broken par 22.88% of the time (130th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64301.9307.3
    Greens in Regulation %16761.55%57.22%
    Putts Per Round3728.5528.6
    Par Breakers13022.88%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance15617.21%22.22%

    Alexander's best finishes

    • Alexander has played 20 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut seven times (35%).
    • As of now, Alexander has compiled 121 points, which ranks him 170th in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Alexander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.258. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596 (he finished 16th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.238 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
    • Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.679-3.838
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.491-3.15
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.043-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4170.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.709-6.577

    Alexander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3073-67-75-66-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiW/D70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6470-67-76-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1468-76-71-68-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5569-70-69-75-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-70-69-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC82-75+15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

