Tyson Alexander betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Alexander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.258. In that event, he missed the cut.

Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596 (he finished 16th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.238 (he missed the cut in that event).

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.