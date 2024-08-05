Tyson Alexander betting profile: Wyndham Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Wyndham Championship after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at Sedgefield Country Club.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Alexander missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Alexander's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|72-75
|+7
Alexander's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Alexander has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyson Alexander has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Alexander has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -6.577 in his past five tournaments.
Alexander's advanced stats and rankings
- Alexander's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.679 ranks 170th on TOUR this season, and his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 164th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.491. Additionally, he ranks 167th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.55%.
- On the greens, Alexander's 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 23rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.55 putts-per-round average ranks 37th. He has broken par 22.88% of the time (130th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|301.9
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|61.55%
|57.22%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.55
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|130
|22.88%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|156
|17.21%
|22.22%
Alexander's best finishes
- Alexander has played 20 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut seven times (35%).
- As of now, Alexander has compiled 121 points, which ranks him 170th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Alexander put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.258. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 3.596 (he finished 16th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.238 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.547 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
- Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.
Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.679
|-3.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.491
|-3.15
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.043
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.417
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.709
|-6.577
Alexander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|70-67-76-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|68-76-71-68
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|69-70-69-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|82-75
|+15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
