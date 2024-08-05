Tyler Duncan betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five tournaments, Duncan has an average finish of 39th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Duncan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Tyler Duncan has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.

Duncan has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.