Tyler Duncan betting profile: Wyndham Championship
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan hits the links in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 coming off a 53rd-place finish in the 3M Open in his last competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Duncan has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In 2023, Duncan finished 38th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Duncan's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|8/4/2022
|MC
|70-70
|E
|8/12/2021
|57
|69-62-69-76
|-4
|8/13/2020
|13
|68-64-66-67
|-15
|8/1/2019
|39
|68-67-69-66
|-10
|8/16/2018
|MC
|70-73
|+3
Duncan's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Duncan has an average finish of 39th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Duncan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tyler Duncan has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Duncan has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Duncan has an average of -0.223 in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.276, which ranks 44th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.5 yards) ranks 127th, and his 66.6% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 158th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.449, while he ranks 55th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.25%.
- On the greens, Duncan's -0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 142nd this season, and his 29.58 putts-per-round average ranks 157th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|294.5
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|67.25%
|71.43%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.58
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|171
|20.25%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|13.66%
|13.10%
Duncan's best finishes
- Duncan has participated in 17 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 52.9%.
- Duncan, who has 111 points, currently ranks 174th in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.799 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193. He finished 51st in that tournament.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.376, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 24th in the field.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.276
|1.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.449
|-1.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.011
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.274
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.436
|-0.223
Duncan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-74-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-69-75-69
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-68-73
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.