6H AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Troy Merritt betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Troy Merritt finished 58th in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, shooting a 2-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at Sedgefield Country Club .

    Latest odds for Merritt at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Wyndham Championship, Merritt has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 48th.
    • Merritt finished 58th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Merritt's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20235870-63-70-75-2
    8/13/20205967-69-71-68-5
    8/1/2019MC68-70-2

    Merritt's recent performances

    • Merritt has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Merritt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Merritt has an average of 0.300 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Merritt .

    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Merritt has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.174, which ranks 133rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranks 143rd, and his 66.2% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt owns a 0.170 mark (71st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Merritt's -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, while he averages 28.66 putts per round (48th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance143292.6297.8
    Greens in Regulation %10965.38%67.46%
    Putts Per Round4828.6629.2
    Par Breakers5725.30%25.40%
    Bogey Avoidance8714.98%14.68%

    Merritt's best finishes

    • Merritt has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 10 times (50%).
    • Currently, Merritt sits 139th in the FedExCup standings with 213 points.

    Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.639 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 3.941 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 47th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.076 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.174-0.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1701.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.129-0.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.096-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.0300.300

    Merritt's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship774-67-69-65-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-65-71-68-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6468-71-71-72-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6766-74-71-77E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-77E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-62-70-67-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4068-71-67-71-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4570-72-70-70+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-64-70-73-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5967-68-70-75-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

