Troy Merritt betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Troy Merritt finished 58th in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, shooting a 2-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at Sedgefield Country Club .
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Wyndham Championship, Merritt has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 48th.
- Merritt finished 58th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Merritt's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|8/13/2020
|59
|67-69-71-68
|-5
|8/1/2019
|MC
|68-70
|-2
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Merritt has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Merritt has an average of 0.300 in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.174, which ranks 133rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranks 143rd, and his 66.2% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt owns a 0.170 mark (71st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Merritt's -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, while he averages 28.66 putts per round (48th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|292.6
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|65.38%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.66
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|57
|25.30%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|14.98%
|14.68%
Merritt's best finishes
- Merritt has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 10 times (50%).
- Currently, Merritt sits 139th in the FedExCup standings with 213 points.
Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.639 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 3.941 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 47th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.076 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.899 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.174
|-0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.170
|1.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.129
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.096
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.030
|0.300
Merritt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|66-74-71-77
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-62-70-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|68-71-67-71
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|70-72-70-70
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-64-70-73
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|67-68-70-75
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.