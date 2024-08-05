Trace Crowe betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Trace Crowe will compete in the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11 after a 24th-place finish at the 3M Open.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In the past five years, this is Crowe's first time competing at the Wyndham Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Crowe's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Crowe has an average finish of 37th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Crowe has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Trace Crowe has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Crowe is averaging 0.678 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.009 this season, which ranks 102nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe ranks 124th on TOUR with a mark of -0.157.
- On the greens, Crowe has registered a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR, while he ranks 15th with a putts-per-round average of 28.15. He has broken par 26.29% of the time (36th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|300.3
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|64.09%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.15
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|36
|26.29%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|16.53%
|12.85%
Crowe's best finishes
- Crowe is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 16 tournaments).
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 43.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Crowe, who has 155 points, currently sits 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Crowe's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.187. He finished 32nd in that event.
- Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.701 (he finished 24th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.555 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.301). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Crowe delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked 24th in the field.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.009
|-1.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.157
|1.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.044
|0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.196
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.013
|0.678
Crowe's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|69-68-67-70
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|71-63-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|66-68-67-74
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|70-64-67-72
|-11
|12
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-72-68-67
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.