Trace Crowe betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.187. He finished 32nd in that event.

Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 5.701 (he finished 24th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.555 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.301). That ranked eighth in the field.