Tom Whitney betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Whitney put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.929. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.

Whitney produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.086. In that event, he finished 13th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney delivered his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.821.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.134). That ranked 41st in the field.