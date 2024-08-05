Tom Whitney betting profile: Wyndham Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Tom Whitney looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, for the 2024 Wyndham Championship .
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Whitney is competing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Whitney's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Whitney has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- Tom Whitney has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Whitney is averaging -3.003 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whitney has an average of -1.777 in his past five tournaments.
Whitney's advanced stats and rankings
- Whitney owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.197 (55th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.9 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney ranks 75th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.153, while he ranks 34th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.31%.
- On the greens, Whitney's -0.679 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 171st this season, and his 30.07 putts-per-round average ranks 174th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|296.9
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|68.31%
|76.11%
|Putts Per Round
|174
|30.07
|31.5
|Par Breakers
|134
|22.73%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|17.17%
|16.67%
Whitney's best finishes
- Whitney has played 18 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- As of now, Whitney has compiled 82 points, which ranks him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whitney put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.929. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- Whitney produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.086. In that event, he finished 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney delivered his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.821.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.134). That ranked 41st in the field.
- Whitney recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.197
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.153
|1.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.474
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.679
|-3.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.804
|-1.777
Whitney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-73
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-67-75-68
|-8
|53
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-79
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-72-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-69-70-75
|-3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-70-75-73
|-1
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.