Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Thorbjørn Olesen will compete Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. In his last tournament he took 14th in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, shooting 11-under at Le Golf National.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In the past five years, this is Olesen's first time competing at the Wyndham Championship.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Olesen's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Olesen has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five events, Olesen has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has an average of 0.957 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen is averaging -1.529 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.354 ranks 153rd on TOUR this season, and his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Olesen ranks 112th on TOUR with a mark of -0.049.
- On the greens, Olesen's 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranks 84th. He has broken par 25.48% of the time (54th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|301.5
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|63.41%
|49.38%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.89
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|54
|25.48%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|17.15%
|14.20%
Olesen's best finishes
- Olesen has participated in 16 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 68.8%.
- Currently, Olesen ranks 155th in the FedExCup standings with 170 points.
Olesen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 1.237 mark ranked in the field.
- Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.916. He finished 27th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Olesen's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.508 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Olesen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.706). That ranked 12th in the field.
- Olesen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.354
|-0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.049
|-2.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.218
|1.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.322
|0.957
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.137
|-1.529
Olesen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|66-70-71-71
|-6
|10
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|58
|71-79-77-75
|+14
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|64-71-64-73
|-137
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|71-69-71-61
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|69-71-69-70
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|68-68-72-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|68-68-69-67
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|72-73-76-71
|+8
|16
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|14
|71-68-66-68
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
