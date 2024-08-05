Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 1.237 mark ranked in the field.

Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.916. He finished 27th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Olesen's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.508 mark ranked third in the field.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Olesen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.706). That ranked 12th in the field.