Aug 5, 2024

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen will compete Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. In his last tournament he took 14th in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, shooting 11-under at Le Golf National.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In the past five years, this is Olesen's first time competing at the Wyndham Championship.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Olesen has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five events, Olesen has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Off the tee, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.957 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen is averaging -1.529 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Olesen .

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.354 ranks 153rd on TOUR this season, and his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 108th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Olesen ranks 112th on TOUR with a mark of -0.049.
    • On the greens, Olesen's 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 35th on TOUR this season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranks 84th. He has broken par 25.48% of the time (54th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66301.5306.7
    Greens in Regulation %14963.41%49.38%
    Putts Per Round8428.8928.9
    Par Breakers5425.48%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance15417.15%14.20%

    Olesen's best finishes

    • Olesen has participated in 16 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 68.8%.
    • Currently, Olesen ranks 155th in the FedExCup standings with 170 points.

    Olesen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 1.237 mark ranked in the field.
    • Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.916. He finished 27th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Olesen's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.508 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Olesen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.706). That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Olesen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.354-0.576
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.049-2.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2181.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3220.957
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.137-1.529

    Olesen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4666-70-71-71-610
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-75+9--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-69-71-71-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5871-79-77-75+149
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3664-71-64-73-1373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1671-69-71-61-1229
    May 16-19PGA Championship5369-71-69-70-510
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2768-68-72-67-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-70+3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6169-68-71-68-84
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3968-68-69-67-814
    July 18-20The Open Championship4372-73-76-71+816
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1471-68-66-68-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

