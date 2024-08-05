PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Detry of Team Belgium interacts with his caddie on the 18th green during Day Two of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Thomas Detry seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship. He placed 21st at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Detry at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Detry has played the Wyndham Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 9-under and finishing 21st.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Detry's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20232166-71-64-70-9

    Detry's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Detry has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 2.680 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Detry is averaging 1.705 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Detry .

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.144 this season (72nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.0 yards) ranks 72nd, while his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry ranks 121st on TOUR with a mark of -0.119.
    • On the greens, Detry's 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks eighth this season, while he averages 28.21 putts per round (17th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance72301.0300.2
    Greens in Regulation %13464.04%49.72%
    Putts Per Round1728.2128.6
    Par Breakers429.24%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance14416.67%15.83%

    Detry's best finishes

    • While Detry has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 78.9%.
    • Currently, Detry ranks 32nd in the FedExCup standings with 1202 points.

    Detry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.809 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.702 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.285). That ranked third in the field.
    • Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.144-0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.1190.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.237-1.838
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.6102.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3981.705

    Detry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-64-75-69E19
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5174-72-70-69+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3871-68-66-68-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2870-66-65-67-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-66-72-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2066-68-73-74-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am463-70-69-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-68-71-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-80+11--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-68-67-73-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-67-70-66-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-71-71-73+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-76-71-77+819
    June 13-16U.S. Open1469-67-76-70+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-68-69-70-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2664-69-69-68-1029
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition971-63-69-69-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

