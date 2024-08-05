Thomas Detry betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Thomas Detry of Team Belgium interacts with his caddie on the 18th green during Day Two of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Thomas Detry seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship. He placed 21st at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2023.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Detry has played the Wyndham Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 9-under and finishing 21st.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Detry's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|21
|66-71-64-70
|-9
Detry's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Detry has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Thomas Detry has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 2.680 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Detry is averaging 1.705 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.144 this season (72nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.0 yards) ranks 72nd, while his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry ranks 121st on TOUR with a mark of -0.119.
- On the greens, Detry's 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks eighth this season, while he averages 28.21 putts per round (17th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|301.0
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|64.04%
|49.72%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.21
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|4
|29.24%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|16.67%
|15.83%
Detry's best finishes
- While Detry has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 78.9%.
- Currently, Detry ranks 32nd in the FedExCup standings with 1202 points.
Detry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.809 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.702 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.285). That ranked third in the field.
- Detry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.144
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.119
|0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.237
|-1.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.610
|2.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.398
|1.705
Detry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-64-75-69
|E
|19
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|74-72-70-69
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-68-66-68
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|70-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-71-71-73
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-76-71-77
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|69-67-76-70
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|64-69-69-68
|-10
|29
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.