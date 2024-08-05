Thomas Detry betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season Detry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.809 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.

Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117. He finished 17th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.702 mark ranked 13th in the field.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.285). That ranked third in the field.