PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Taylor Moore shot 8-under and finished 22nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Moore has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • Moore last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2023, finishing 22nd with a score of 8-under.
    • Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Moore's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20232269-67-73-63-8
    8/4/2022569-67-64-67-13

    Moore's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Moore has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor Moore has averaged 306.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Moore is averaging 3.038 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.117 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.166 ranks 64th on TOUR this season, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 86th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 136th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.289, while he ranks 107th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.45%.
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 61st on TOUR, while he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70. He has broken par 21.69% of the time (153rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance49303.5306.0
    Greens in Regulation %10765.45%66.32%
    Putts Per Round5428.7028.3
    Par Breakers15321.69%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance5114.08%10.76%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • With 797 points, Moore currently ranks 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 3.812 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.808 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.361, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.166-0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.289-2.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.080-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1803.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1370.117

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship566-66-65-71-12440
    August 17-20BMW Championship4972-74-80-72+1836
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2971-75-72-69+7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6870-68-72-71+16
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1068-71-66-69-1462
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-68+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    July 25-283M Open1269-71-65-68-1156

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.