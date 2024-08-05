Taylor Moore betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Taylor Moore shot 8-under and finished 22nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Moore has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of 11-under.
- Moore last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2023, finishing 22nd with a score of 8-under.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Moore's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|8/4/2022
|5
|69-67-64-67
|-13
Moore's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Moore has averaged 306.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Moore is averaging 3.038 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.117 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.166 ranks 64th on TOUR this season, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 86th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 136th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.289, while he ranks 107th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.45%.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 61st on TOUR, while he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70. He has broken par 21.69% of the time (153rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|49
|303.5
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|65.45%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.70
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|153
|21.69%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|14.08%
|10.76%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- With 797 points, Moore currently ranks 59th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he posted a 3.812 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 58th in that tournament.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.808 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.361, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.166
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.289
|-2.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.080
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.180
|3.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.137
|0.117
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|62
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-71-65-68
|-11
|56
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
