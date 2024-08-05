PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last time out at The Open Championship, Sungjae Im carded a seventh-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wyndham Championship looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Im at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the Wyndham Championship, Im has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 11th.
    • In 2023, Im finished 14th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Im's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20231469-66-67-68-10
    8/4/2022263-69-65-68-15
    8/12/20212466-68-67-68-11
    8/13/2020969-64-66-65-16
    8/1/2019662-67-70-65-16

    Im's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Im has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Im is averaging 0.700 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 6.551 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Im .

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.358, which ranks 30th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 120th, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im owns a 0.075 mark (92nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.24, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 25.37% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120295.8302.0
    Greens in Regulation %12864.34%68.83%
    Putts Per Round1928.2428.3
    Par Breakers5625.37%28.09%
    Bogey Avoidance2713.18%11.73%

    Im's best finishes

    • Im has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured four finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 15 times (71.4%).
    • With 1883 points, Im currently ranks ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he posted a 5.081 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im delivered his best mark this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.760.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.058, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3580.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0752.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.2862.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0950.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8146.551

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship367-64-63-66-20338
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-64-70-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open463-67-67-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship776-72-66-69-1225

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

