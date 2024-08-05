Sungjae Im betting profile: Wyndham Championship
In his last time out at The Open Championship, Sungjae Im carded a seventh-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wyndham Championship looking for a better finish.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last five trips to the Wyndham Championship, Im has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 11th.
- In 2023, Im finished 14th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Im's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|8/4/2022
|2
|63-69-65-68
|-15
|8/12/2021
|24
|66-68-67-68
|-11
|8/13/2020
|9
|69-64-66-65
|-16
|8/1/2019
|6
|62-67-70-65
|-16
Im's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Im has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- Im has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Im is averaging 0.700 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 6.551 Strokes Gained: Total.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.358, which ranks 30th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 120th, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im owns a 0.075 mark (92nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.24, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 25.37% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|295.8
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|64.34%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.24
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|56
|25.37%
|28.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|13.18%
|11.73%
Im's best finishes
- Im has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured four finishes in the top-five and seven finishes in the top-10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 15 times (71.4%).
- With 1883 points, Im currently ranks ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he posted a 5.081 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im delivered his best mark this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.760.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.058, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.358
|0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.075
|2.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.286
|2.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.095
|0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.814
|6.551
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|338
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-64-70-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|63-67-67-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|76-72-66-69
|-1
|225
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.