Sungjae Im betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367.

Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he posted a 5.081 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished third in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im delivered his best mark this season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.760.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.058, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.