Stewart Cink betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five events, Cink has an average finish of 53rd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Cink has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Stewart Cink has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Cink has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.