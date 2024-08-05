Stewart Cink betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Stewart Cink hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 46th-place finish in the 3M Open, which was his last competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Cink's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 8-under, over his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- In 2023, Cink failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Cink's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|8/4/2022
|27
|68-70-70-64
|-8
|8/13/2020
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|8/1/2019
|MC
|72-72
|+4
Cink's recent performances
- In his last five events, Cink has an average finish of 53rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Cink has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Stewart Cink has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cink has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cink has an average of -1.416 in his past five tournaments.
Cink's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.7
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.64%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.58
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.39%
|17.36%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's best finishes
- Cink, who has played 13 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times (53.8%).
Cink's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.416
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|7
|64-67-66-69
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-69-66
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-65-69-69
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-67-76-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|73-69-69-75
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-66-72-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|62
|66-67-70-73
|-4
|4
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|66-69-72-72
|-5
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.