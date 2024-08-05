PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Stewart Cink betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stewart Cink betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Stewart Cink hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 46th-place finish in the 3M Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Cink at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Cink's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 8-under, over his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • In 2023, Cink failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Cink's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC72-67-1
    8/4/20222768-70-70-64-8
    8/13/2020MC76-68+4
    8/1/2019MC72-72+4

    Cink's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Cink has an average finish of 53rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Cink has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Stewart Cink has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cink has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cink has an average of -1.416 in his past five tournaments.
    Cink's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-296.7300.1
    Greens in Regulation %-67.64%66.67%
    Putts Per Round-29.5829.7
    Par Breakers-20.83%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.39%17.36%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cink's best finishes

    • Cink, who has played 13 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times (53.8%).

    Cink's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.416

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cink's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-68-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship764-67-66-69-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-69-66-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-65-69-69-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-76+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-67-76-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-75+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3973-69-69-75-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2770-66-72-67-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-73+3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5268-69-69-69-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6266-67-70-73-44
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 25-283M Open4666-69-72-72-59

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

