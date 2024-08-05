PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, Stephan Jaeger concluded the weekend at 5-under, good for a 26th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Jaeger has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Jaeger last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of 10-under.
    • With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Jaeger's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20231467-66-64-73-10
    8/4/20221369-70-69-62-10
    8/1/2019MC70-68-2
    8/16/20187067-68-71-71-3

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Jaeger has an average finish of 26th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -2.912 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Jaeger is averaging 0.848 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Jaeger .

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352, which ranks 34th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.3 yards) ranks 24th, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 98th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.042. Additionally, he ranks 118th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.97%.
    • On the greens, Jaeger's -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 119th this season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranks 68th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance24308.3302.7
    Greens in Regulation %11864.97%46.53%
    Putts Per Round6828.7829.6
    Par Breakers4125.99%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance13716.29%17.36%

    Jaeger's best finishes

    • Jaeger has participated in 20 tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times (70%).
    • Jaeger, who has 1207 points, currently ranks 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.521.
    • Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493 (he finished third in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.398, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3520.653
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.0421.720
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.2471.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.132-2.912
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5090.848

    Jaeger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2069-65-69-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-68-67-73-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-68-66-68-1642
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2173-65-71-75E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship7670-71-70-78+55
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2170-70-73-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3171-67-65-67-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-79+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2671-64-72-72-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

