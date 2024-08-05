Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Stephan Jaeger of Germany hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, Stephan Jaeger concluded the weekend at 5-under, good for a 26th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 aiming for a better finish.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Jaeger has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 8-under.
- Jaeger last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, finishing 14th with a score of 10-under.
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Jaeger's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|8/4/2022
|13
|69-70-69-62
|-10
|8/1/2019
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|8/16/2018
|70
|67-68-71-71
|-3
Jaeger's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Jaeger has an average finish of 26th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Jaeger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -2.912 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Jaeger is averaging 0.848 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352, which ranks 34th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.3 yards) ranks 24th, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger ranks 98th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.042. Additionally, he ranks 118th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.97%.
- On the greens, Jaeger's -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 119th this season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranks 68th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|308.3
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|64.97%
|46.53%
|Putts Per Round
|68
|28.78
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|41
|25.99%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|16.29%
|17.36%
Jaeger's best finishes
- Jaeger has participated in 20 tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times (70%).
- Jaeger, who has 1207 points, currently ranks 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.521.
- Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493 (he finished third in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.398, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Jaeger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.352
|0.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.042
|1.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.247
|1.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.132
|-2.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.509
|0.848
Jaeger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-68-67-73
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|73-65-71-75
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|76
|70-71-70-78
|+5
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|70-70-73-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|71-67-65-67
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-64-72-72
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.