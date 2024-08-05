Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.521.

Jaeger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493 (he finished third in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.278 (he finished 18th in that tournament).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.398, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that tournament.