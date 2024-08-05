Martin Trainer betting profile: Wyndham Championship

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts

Trainer has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

Martin Trainer has averaged 303.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Trainer is averaging -0.051 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.