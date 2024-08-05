Martin Trainer betting profile: Wyndham Championship
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
After he placed 68th in this tournament in 2022, Martin Trainer has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, Aug. 8-11.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Trainer has an average finish of 68th, and an average score of 3-under.
- Trainer last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2022, finishing 68th with a score of 3-under.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Trainer's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/4/2022
|68
|67-67-72-71
|-3
|8/12/2021
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|8/13/2020
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|8/1/2019
|MC
|75-70
|+5
Trainer's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Trainer has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Martin Trainer has averaged 303.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Trainer is averaging -0.051 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Trainer is averaging -1.977 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Trainer's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.3
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.37%
|66.11%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.18%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.45%
|14.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's best finishes
- Trainer hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut four times.
Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.977
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-66-68-76
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-70-66-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|81
|70-67-76-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|70-70-66-68
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-148
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|71-69-73-69
|-2
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-77
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|65-76
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
