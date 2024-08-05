PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Martin Trainer betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    After he placed 68th in this tournament in 2022, Martin Trainer has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, Aug. 8-11.

    Latest odds for Trainer at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Trainer has an average finish of 68th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • Trainer last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2022, finishing 68th with a score of 3-under.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Trainer's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/4/20226867-67-72-71-3
    8/12/2021MC71-70+1
    8/13/2020MC76-76+12
    8/1/2019MC75-70+5

    Trainer's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Trainer has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Martin Trainer has averaged 303.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Trainer is averaging -0.051 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Trainer is averaging -1.977 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Trainer's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-303.3303.5
    Greens in Regulation %-63.37%66.11%
    Putts Per Round-28.9429.1
    Par Breakers-21.18%20.56%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.45%14.44%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Trainer's best finishes

    • Trainer hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut four times.

    Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.968
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.977

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Trainer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-66-68-76-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-70-66-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8170-67-76-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7471-67-71-70-12
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1970-70-66-68-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-148163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6171-69-73-69-23
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-77+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-71+3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC65-76-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

