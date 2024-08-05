PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Richard Hoey hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 67th-place finish in the 3M Open, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Hoey is competing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Hoey has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 16-under across his last five events.
    • Richard Hoey has averaged 310.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging 2.008 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoey has an average of 4.852 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoey .

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.610 this season (10th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.3 yards) ranks 24th, while his 60.8% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 78th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.131, while he ranks 31st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.38%.
    • On the greens, Hoey's -0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, while he averages 29.23 putts per round (132nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance24308.3310.3
    Greens in Regulation %3168.38%69.75%
    Putts Per Round13229.2328.3
    Par Breakers7124.89%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance9315.17%9.57%

    Hoey's best finishes

    • Hoey hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • With 357 points, Hoey currently ranks 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.545. He finished 26th in that event.
    • Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.691 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey put up his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.832. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.683, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
    • Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.6101.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1311.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.187-0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.4172.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.1384.852

    Hoey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-72+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC63-70-72-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-77+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5669-66-72-73-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-72-67-73-1112
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-71-69-78+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1471-71-69-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3369-70-71-68-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-63--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-76+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-70+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-69-68-67-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2667-64-67-71-1532
    July 11-14ISCO Championship264-66-67-69-33104
    July 25-283M Open6770-70-68-75-13

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

