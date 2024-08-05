Richard Hoey betting profile: Wyndham Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Richard Hoey hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 67th-place finish in the 3M Open, which was his most recent competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Hoey is competing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Hoey's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Hoey has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Hoey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 16-under across his last five events.
- Richard Hoey has averaged 310.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging 2.008 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoey has an average of 4.852 in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.610 this season (10th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.3 yards) ranks 24th, while his 60.8% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey ranks 78th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.131, while he ranks 31st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.38%.
- On the greens, Hoey's -0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, while he averages 29.23 putts per round (132nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|308.3
|310.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|68.38%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.23
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|71
|24.89%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|15.17%
|9.57%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times.
- With 357 points, Hoey currently ranks 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.545. He finished 26th in that event.
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.691 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey put up his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.832. In that tournament, he finished second.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.683, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
- Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.610
|1.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.131
|1.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.187
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.417
|2.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.138
|4.852
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
|32
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|64-66-67-69
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
