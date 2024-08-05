Richard Hoey betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.545. He finished 26th in that event.

Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.691 mark ranked eighth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey put up his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.832. In that tournament, he finished second.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.683, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).