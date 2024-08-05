PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

C.T. Pan betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

C.T. Pan betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    C.T. Pan shot even-par and placed 64th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Pan at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Pan has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Pan last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, finishing 64th with a score of even-par.
    • With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Pan's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20236470-68-68-74E
    8/4/2022W/D68-70-75+3
    8/12/20212968-69-66-67-10
    8/13/20206968-64-76-69-3
    8/16/2018265-64-67-66-18

    Pan's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Pan has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Pan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
    • C.T. Pan has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pan is averaging 0.141 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 5.487 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Pan .

    Pan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pan has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.058, which ranks 114th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 142nd, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan has a 0.107 average that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pan's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 101st on TOUR this season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranks 126th. He has broken par 23.95% of the time (97th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142292.7291.5
    Greens in Regulation %6766.91%53.47%
    Putts Per Round12629.1829.9
    Par Breakers9723.95%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance12815.93%12.85%

    Pan's best finishes

    • Pan has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times (58.8%).
    • With 455 points, Pan currently ranks 89th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Pan put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 16th in the field at 2.157. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.577.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.656 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.0580.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1071.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.4623.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0100.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5025.487

    Pan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-69-69-66-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D75E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicW/D42+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta371-67-67-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2866-68-70-71-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5171-70-78-74+513
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4269-68-70-76-518
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-72-73-72E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-68-74+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-70-68-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic265-63-68-64-24208
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-72+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1869-65-72-70-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.