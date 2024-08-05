C.T. Pan betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Pan put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 16th in the field at 2.157. In that tournament, he finished third.

Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.577.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.656 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.