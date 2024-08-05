C.T. Pan betting profile: Wyndham Championship
C.T. Pan shot even-par and placed 64th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Pan has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 7-under.
- Pan last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, finishing 64th with a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Pan's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|64
|70-68-68-74
|E
|8/4/2022
|W/D
|68-70-75
|+3
|8/12/2021
|29
|68-69-66-67
|-10
|8/13/2020
|69
|68-64-76-69
|-3
|8/16/2018
|2
|65-64-67-66
|-18
Pan's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Pan has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Pan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
- C.T. Pan has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pan is averaging 0.141 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 5.487 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.058, which ranks 114th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 142nd, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan has a 0.107 average that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pan's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 101st on TOUR this season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranks 126th. He has broken par 23.95% of the time (97th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|292.7
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|67
|66.91%
|53.47%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.18
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|97
|23.95%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|15.93%
|12.85%
Pan's best finishes
- Pan has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times (58.8%).
- With 455 points, Pan currently ranks 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Pan put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 16th in the field at 2.157. In that tournament, he finished third.
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.577.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.656 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Pan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.058
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.107
|1.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.462
|3.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.010
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.502
|5.487
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|75
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-68-74
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|65-63-68-64
|-24
|208
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|69-65-72-70
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
