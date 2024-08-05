Si Woo Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.598 mark ranked fifth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464. He finished 17th in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.