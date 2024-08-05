PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Si Woo Kim enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 43rd-place finish in The Open Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Kim has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of 18-under.
    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished 33rd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Kim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20233370-67-69-68-6
    8/4/2022W/D69-68-72-1
    8/12/2021266-68-67-64-31
    8/13/2020365-65-62-70-18
    8/1/2019566-65-68-64-17
    8/16/2018MC73-76+9

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Si Woo Kim has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging 3.455 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.400 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranks 131st, while his 71.8% driving accuracy average ranks eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 12th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.548, while he ranks 101st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.68%.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.59, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 23.90% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance131293.8296.8
    Greens in Regulation %10165.68%61.94%
    Putts Per Round3928.5928.4
    Par Breakers10223.90%20.28%
    Bogey Avoidance2313.09%15.28%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 95% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • With 1168 points, Kim currently ranks 36th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.598 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4001.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5480.988
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.2470.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.3550.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8403.455

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-71-67-75+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1572-70-73-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open3271-72-74-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3169-67-65-69-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-69-71-62-1029
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-71-71-74+816

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

