Si Woo Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Si Woo Kim enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 43rd-place finish in The Open Championship his last time in competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Kim has an average finish of 11th, and an average score of 18-under.
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished 33rd after posting a score of 6-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Kim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|8/4/2022
|W/D
|69-68-72
|-1
|8/12/2021
|2
|66-68-67-64
|-31
|8/13/2020
|3
|65-65-62-70
|-18
|8/1/2019
|5
|66-65-68-64
|-17
|8/16/2018
|MC
|73-76
|+9
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Si Woo Kim has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging 3.455 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.400 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranks 131st, while his 71.8% driving accuracy average ranks eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 12th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.548, while he ranks 101st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.68%.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.59, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 23.90% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|293.8
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|101
|65.68%
|61.94%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.59
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|102
|23.90%
|20.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|13.09%
|15.28%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 95% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- With 1168 points, Kim currently ranks 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.598 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.772, which was his best so far this season. That ranked ninth in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.400
|1.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.548
|0.988
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.247
|0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.355
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.840
|3.455
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-72-74-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-69-71-62
|-10
|29
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-71-71-74
|+8
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.