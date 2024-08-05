PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Robert MacIntyre will compete Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. In his last tournament he took 50th in The Open Championship, shooting 9-over at Royal Troon Golf Club.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • MacIntyre has played the Wyndham Championship once recently (in 2021), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 65th.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    MacIntyre's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/12/20216569-68-71-71-1

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, MacIntyre has finished first once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Robert MacIntyre has averaged 309.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre is averaging 0.747 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, MacIntyre has an average of 3.850 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on MacIntyre .

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.336 ranks 37th on TOUR this season, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre sports a 0.009 mark (104th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, MacIntyre has registered a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.75, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 24.26% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance52303.0309.0
    Greens in Regulation %7766.39%65.63%
    Putts Per Round6228.7528.8
    Par Breakers9124.26%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance6814.35%11.81%

    MacIntyre's best finishes

    • MacIntyre has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, collecting two wins and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • MacIntyre, who has 1535 points, currently sits 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 4.142 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.652 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort this season was at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.100 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.193 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished in that event.
    • MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3361.865
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1040.0090.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.1640.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.2680.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7773.850

    MacIntyre's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5271-66-69-67-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-70+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta671-66-65-69-1395
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6068-72-71-70-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-67-68-72-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-70-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-14152
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1364-67-68-72-1331
    May 16-19PGA Championship866-69-66-70-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open164-66-66-68-16500
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1670-62-66-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open167-65-63-67-18500
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-75-72-74+911

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

