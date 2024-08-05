Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 4.142 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.652 (he finished first in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort this season was at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.100 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.193 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished in that event.