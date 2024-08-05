Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Robert MacIntyre will compete Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. In his last tournament he took 50th in The Open Championship, shooting 9-over at Royal Troon Golf Club.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- MacIntyre has played the Wyndham Championship once recently (in 2021), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 65th.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
MacIntyre's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/12/2021
|65
|69-68-71-71
|-1
MacIntyre's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, MacIntyre has finished first once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Robert MacIntyre has averaged 309.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre is averaging 0.747 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, MacIntyre has an average of 3.850 in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.336 ranks 37th on TOUR this season, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre sports a 0.009 mark (104th on TOUR).
- On the greens, MacIntyre has registered a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.75, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 24.26% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|303.0
|309.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|66.39%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.75
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|91
|24.26%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|14.35%
|11.81%
MacIntyre's best finishes
- MacIntyre has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, collecting two wins and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- MacIntyre, who has 1535 points, currently sits 17th in the FedExCup standings.
MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 4.142 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.652 (he finished first in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre's best effort this season was at the Travelers Championship, where his 3.100 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.193 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished in that event.
- MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (15.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.336
|1.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.009
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.164
|0.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.268
|0.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.777
|3.850
MacIntyre's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-141
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|64-67-68-72
|-13
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|64-66-66-68
|-16
|500
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|70-62-66-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|67-65-63-67
|-18
|500
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-75-72-74
|+9
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
