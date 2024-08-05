Shane Lowry betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 21: Shane Lowry of Ireland putts on the fifth green during day four of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 21, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
After he finished 51st in this tournament in 2023, Shane Lowry has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, Aug. 8-11.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last five trips to the Wyndham Championship, Lowry has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 41st.
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished 51st after posting a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th), Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023.
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Lowry's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|51
|68-69-70-70
|-3
|8/4/2022
|83
|71-68-74-71
|+4
|8/13/2020
|23
|68-63-70-67
|-12
|8/16/2018
|MC
|69-69
|-2
Lowry's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Lowry has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
- Lowry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 2-under.
- Off the tee, Shane Lowry has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has an average of 0.978 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry is averaging 2.998 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.276 this season (44th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 108th, while his 72.5% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry ranks 10th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.584, while he ranks 62nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.96%.
- On the greens, Lowry's -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 105th this season, while he averages 29.16 putts per round (123rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|297.2
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|62
|66.96%
|50.56%
|Putts Per Round
|123
|29.16
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|24
|26.88%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|153
|17.06%
|14.44%
Lowry's best finishes
- Lowry has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win along with three top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Lowry, who has 1867 points, currently ranks 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.037.
- Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.315.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.657. He finished third in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.253, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
- Lowry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.276
|0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.584
|2.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.035
|-0.831
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.029
|0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.797
|2.998
Lowry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|66-73-73-70
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|67-70-68-76
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|350
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|90
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|18
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-72-68-75
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-143
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-71-73-72
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|69-69-62-70
|-14
|263
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|72-68-68-68
|-4
|23
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|49
|74-73-68-85
|+12
|14
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|74-71-70-69
|+4
|103
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|69-62-65-67
|-17
|174
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-69-77-68
|-4
|275
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-71-66-71
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.