Shane Lowry betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.037.

Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.315.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.657. He finished third in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.253, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.