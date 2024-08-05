Seamus Power betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Seamus Power will play Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. In his last tournament he placed 37th in the 3M Open, shooting 7-under at TPC Twin Cities.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last five trips to the Wyndham Championship, Power has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 58th.
- Power last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2021, finishing 60th with a score of 3-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Power's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/12/2021
|60
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|8/13/2020
|27
|68-69-67-66
|-10
|8/1/2019
|60
|64-69-71-69
|-7
|8/16/2018
|MC
|74-69
|+3
Power's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Power has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Over his last five events, Power has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
- Seamus Power has averaged 304.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging 0.950 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of 2.825 in his past five tournaments.
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.034 this season, which ranks 109th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 59th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.244. Additionally, he ranks 68th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.75%.
- On the greens, Power has delivered a -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a putts-per-round average of 28.99, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|297.4
|304.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|66.75%
|71.60%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|28.99
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|163
|20.69%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|13.53%
|12.65%
Power's best finishes
- Power, who has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Power, who has 675 points, currently sits 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where his 2.765 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.869 (he finished 16th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.900 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
- Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.034
|1.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.244
|1.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|-0.007
|-0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.147
|0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.057
|2.825
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|69-74-73-77
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|67-70-67-63
|-13
|95
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|17
|64-70-66-65
|-19
|51
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-67-73-68
|-3
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
