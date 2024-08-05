Seamus Power betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where his 2.765 mark ranked 17th in the field.

Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.869 (he finished 16th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.900 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.