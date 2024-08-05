PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seamus Power betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Seamus Power will play Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. In his last tournament he placed 37th in the 3M Open, shooting 7-under at TPC Twin Cities.

    Latest odds for Power at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Over his last five trips to the Wyndham Championship, Power has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 58th.
    • Power last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2021, finishing 60th with a score of 3-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Power's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/12/20216067-70-72-68-3
    8/13/20202768-69-67-66-10
    8/1/20196064-69-71-69-7
    8/16/2018MC74-69+3

    Power's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Power has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • Over his last five events, Power has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
    • Seamus Power has averaged 304.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging 0.950 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of 2.825 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Power .

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.034 this season, which ranks 109th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 59th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.244. Additionally, he ranks 68th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.75%.
    • On the greens, Power has delivered a -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a putts-per-round average of 28.99, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105297.4304.4
    Greens in Regulation %6866.75%71.60%
    Putts Per Round9828.9929.2
    Par Breakers16320.69%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance3613.53%12.65%

    Power's best finishes

    • Power, who has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Power, who has 675 points, currently sits 69th in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open, where his 2.765 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.869 (he finished 16th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.900 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
    • Power recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 17th in the field.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.0341.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2441.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green95-0.007-0.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.1470.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.0572.825

    Power's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-73-71-69+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship4876-72-74-72+1438
    January 4-7The Sentry5071-71-71-67-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7472-66-69-72-12
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3172-69-68-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-69-74-69-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3174-68-67-71-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-74-69-72-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-69-78-69E7
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-69-68-76-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1265-70-66-72-11136
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1672-71-70-70-1110
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2769-74-73-77+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2067-70-67-63-1395
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1764-70-66-65-1951
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6569-67-73-68-34
    July 25-283M Open3769-68-69-71-716

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.