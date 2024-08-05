Samuel Stevens betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the 3M Open, Samuel Stevens posted a 64th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Wyndham Championship looking for a better finish.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Stevens missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Stevens' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|76-72
|+8
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging 2.153 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens is averaging 2.699 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.385 this season (24th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranks 33rd, while his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 143rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.327. Additionally, he ranks 25th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.71%.
- On the greens, Stevens' 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, while he averages 28.85 putts per round (78th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|33
|306.9
|311.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|68.71%
|74.72%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.85
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|30
|26.47%
|26.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.66%
|9.72%
Stevens' best finishes
- Stevens has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Currently, Stevens has 436 points, placing him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.512 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.757, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.385
|1.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.327
|-0.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.132
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.294
|2.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.484
|2.699
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.