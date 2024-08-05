PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the 3M Open, Samuel Stevens posted a 64th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Wyndham Championship looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Stevens missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2023.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.

    Stevens' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC76-72+8

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Stevens has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Samuel Stevens has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging 2.153 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens is averaging 2.699 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Stevens .

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.385 this season (24th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranks 33rd, while his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 143rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.327. Additionally, he ranks 25th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.71%.
    • On the greens, Stevens' 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, while he averages 28.85 putts per round (78th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance33306.9311.3
    Greens in Regulation %2568.71%74.72%
    Putts Per Round7828.8529.2
    Par Breakers3026.47%26.94%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.66%9.72%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Stevens has taken part in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Currently, Stevens has 436 points, placing him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238.
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.512 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.757, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3851.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.327-0.743
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.132-0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2942.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4842.699

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3769-67-73-66-566
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-66-72-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4667-68-75-65-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65
    July 25-283M Open6475-65-70-72-24

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
