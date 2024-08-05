Samuel Stevens betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238.

Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.512 mark ranked seventh in the field.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.757, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).