Sam Ryder betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Sam Ryder looks to improve upon his 38th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Ryder's average finish has been 48th, and his average score 7-under, over his last six appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Ryder finished 38th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Ryder's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20233867-71-67-70-5
    8/4/20226167-70-69-70-4
    8/12/20213568-65-72-66-9
    8/13/2020MC70-70E
    8/1/20196068-68-70-67-7
    8/16/20184572-64-69-67-8

    Ryder's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Ryder has an average finish of 30th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ryder has an average of -0.808 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -1.851 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.410 this season, which ranks 157th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.1 yards) ranks 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder owns a 0.291 average that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder's 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 82nd this season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranks 90th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153291.1300.6
    Greens in Regulation %6166.98%72.22%
    Putts Per Round9028.9430.1
    Par Breakers4026.10%25.40%
    Bogey Avoidance10415.30%13.49%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder has played 20 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • As of now, Ryder has collected 282 points, which ranks him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.168 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.401. In that event, he finished 64th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.596). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.410-1.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.291-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.175-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.086-0.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.208-1.851

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-70-68-68-692
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1468-68-72-69-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-69-72-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-71--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3469-67-69-67-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2569-65-68-71-1520
    July 25-283M OpenMC74-74+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

