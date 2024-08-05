Sam Ryder betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five tournaments, Ryder has an average finish of 30th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five starts.

Ryder has an average of -0.808 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.