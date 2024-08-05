Sam Ryder betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Sam Ryder looks to improve upon his 38th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Ryder's average finish has been 48th, and his average score 7-under, over his last six appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- Ryder finished 38th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Ryder's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|8/4/2022
|61
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|8/12/2021
|35
|68-65-72-66
|-9
|8/13/2020
|MC
|70-70
|E
|8/1/2019
|60
|68-68-70-67
|-7
|8/16/2018
|45
|72-64-69-67
|-8
Ryder's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Ryder has an average finish of 30th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Ryder has an average of -0.808 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ryder is averaging -1.851 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.410 this season, which ranks 157th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.1 yards) ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder owns a 0.291 average that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder's 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 82nd this season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranks 90th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|291.1
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|66.98%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.94
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|40
|26.10%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|15.30%
|13.49%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder has played 20 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- As of now, Ryder has collected 282 points, which ranks him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.168 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.401. In that event, he finished 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (10.596). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.410
|-1.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.291
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.175
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.086
|-0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.208
|-1.851
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|69-67-69-67
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.