S.H. Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship
TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: S.H. Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Barracuda Championship at the Old Greenwood course at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2024 in Truckee, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
S.H. Kim takes the course in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the 3M Open.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Kim has entered the Wyndham Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Kim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|71-72
|+3
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 48th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- S.H. Kim has averaged 307.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 1.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -1.343 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.149 (125th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.3 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a -0.435 average that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a putts-per-round average of 27.91, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 25.19% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|302.3
|307.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|61.11%
|60.42%
|Putts Per Round
|5
|27.91
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.19%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|15.33%
|15.97%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times (66.7%).
- With 342 points, Kim currently sits 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 2.044 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.399 mark ranked 40th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.627, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.149
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.435
|-3.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.204
|0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.473
|1.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.093
|-1.343
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-64-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|68-68-73-70
|-5
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|66-71-69-79
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|69-72-83-68
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-69-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|55
|67-69-70-73
|-9
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
