S.H. Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 2.044 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.399 mark ranked 40th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.627, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.