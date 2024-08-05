PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: S.H. Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Barracuda Championship at the Old Greenwood course at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2024 in Truckee, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    S.H. Kim takes the course in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Kim has entered the Wyndham Championship once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Kim's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC71-72+3

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kim has an average finish of 48th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Kim has an average finishing position of 48th in his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
    • S.H. Kim has averaged 307.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 1.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -1.343 in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.149 (125th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.3 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a -0.435 average that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a putts-per-round average of 27.91, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 25.19% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance61302.3307.1
    Greens in Regulation %16961.11%60.42%
    Putts Per Round527.9128.3
    Par Breakers6025.19%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance10615.33%15.97%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times (66.7%).
    • With 342 points, Kim currently sits 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 2.044 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.399 mark ranked 40th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.627, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.149-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.435-3.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.2040.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4731.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.093-1.343

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5068-68-73-70-55
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-72-71-69-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6166-71-69-79+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5669-72-83-68+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-69-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5567-69-70-73-94
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

