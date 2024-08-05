Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635.

Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.158. He finished 35th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.972, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that event.