Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Ryo Hisatsune takes to the links in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the 3M Open.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- This is Hisatsune's first time competing at the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Hisatsune's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hisatsune has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Hisatsune is averaging -3.248 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hisatsune has an average of -3.462 in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.013 ranks 96th on TOUR this season, and his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune has a 0.095 mark (88th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 135th on TOUR this season, and his 29.39 putts-per-round average ranks 144th. He has broken par 23.12% of the time (126th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|122
|295.5
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|24
|68.73%
|70.24%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.39
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|126
|23.12%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|14.43%
|16.67%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune has played 21 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- With 360 points, Hisatsune currently sits 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635.
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.158. He finished 35th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.972, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.013
|0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.095
|-0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.178
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.233
|-3.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.053
|-3.462
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|67-67-71-70
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-82
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.