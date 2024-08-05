PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryo Hisatsune takes to the links in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • This is Hisatsune's first time competing at the Wyndham Championship in the past five years.
    • Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hisatsune has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hisatsune is averaging -3.248 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hisatsune has an average of -3.462 in his past five tournaments.
    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.013 ranks 96th on TOUR this season, and his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune has a 0.095 mark (88th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 135th on TOUR this season, and his 29.39 putts-per-round average ranks 144th. He has broken par 23.12% of the time (126th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance122295.5299.7
    Greens in Regulation %2468.73%70.24%
    Putts Per Round14429.3931.0
    Par Breakers12623.12%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance7314.43%16.67%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Hisatsune has played 21 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • With 360 points, Hisatsune currently sits 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635.
    • Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.158. He finished 35th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.972, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0130.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.095-0.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.178-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.233-3.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.053-3.462

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-71-68-66-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express1165-67-68-65-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3365-75-73-70-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship1871-68-67-67-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3569-69-69-70-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3175-65-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5267-67-71-70-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-82+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

