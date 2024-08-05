Ryan Moore betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five events, Moore has an average finish of 42nd.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Ryan Moore has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Moore has an average of -0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.