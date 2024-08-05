Ryan Moore betting profile: Wyndham Championship
In his last competition, Ryan Moore missed the cut at the 3M Open. He'll be after a better outcome Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Moore has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 12-under.
- Moore last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Moore's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|74-66
|E
|8/4/2022
|21
|65-66-72-68
|-9
|8/12/2021
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|8/13/2020
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|8/16/2018
|6
|63-70-64-67
|-16
Moore's recent performances
- In his last five events, Moore has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ryan Moore has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of -0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 1.555 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.033 this season (108th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.8 yards) ranks 163rd, while his 69.7% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 20th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.458. Additionally, he ranks 48th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.74%.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR, while he ranks 138th with a putts-per-round average of 29.33. He has broken par 20.30% of the time (170th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|287.8
|287.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|48
|67.74%
|73.26%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.33
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|170
|20.30%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|14.32%
|11.81%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Moore sits 145th in the FedExCup standings with 191 points.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.305 mark ranked in the field.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.961). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.033
|-0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.458
|1.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.251
|1.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.543
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.132
|1.555
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-67-73-74
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|65-79
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-69-67-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-71-66-69
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-71-73-73
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|69
|69-68-70-81
|+8
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|70-65-67-70
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.