Ryan McCormick betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five appearances, McCormick has an average finish of 38th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

McCormick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Ryan McCormick has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

McCormick is averaging 0.005 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.