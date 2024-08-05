PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ryan McCormick betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

    Ryan McCormick looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, for the 2024 Wyndham Championship .

    Latest odds for McCormick at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • McCormick is competing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    McCormick's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, McCormick has an average finish of 38th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • McCormick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ryan McCormick has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • McCormick is averaging 0.005 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCormick has an average of -1.275 in his past five tournaments.
    McCormick's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCormick's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.586 ranks 168th on TOUR this season, and his 50.3% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick ranks 77th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.134, while he ranks 56th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.20%.
    • On the greens, McCormick's 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 57th this season, while he averages 29.02 putts per round (102nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance32307.0308.3
    Greens in Regulation %5667.20%73.61%
    Putts Per Round10229.0230.2
    Par Breakers6125.13%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance12515.87%12.50%

    McCormick's best finishes

    • Although McCormick hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 43.8%.
    • With 124 points, McCormick currently sits 169th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.026 mark ranked in the field.
    • McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 5.299 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 1.524 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 82nd in that tournament.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, McCormick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.531). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • McCormick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.586-1.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1341.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.109-0.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.2000.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.360-1.275

    McCormick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-68-64-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-70-68-69-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5868-71-72-70-73
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-81+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8272-73-80-73+102
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-69-68-67-1312
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic468-68-69-64-1559
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-68-70-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-78+4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3165-68-72-69-1414
    July 25-283M OpenMC72-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

