Ryan McCormick betting profile: Wyndham Championship
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ryan McCormick looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities when he tees off in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, for the 2024 Wyndham Championship .
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- McCormick is competing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
McCormick's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, McCormick has an average finish of 38th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- McCormick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ryan McCormick has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick is averaging 0.005 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCormick has an average of -1.275 in his past five tournaments.
McCormick's advanced stats and rankings
- McCormick's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.586 ranks 168th on TOUR this season, and his 50.3% driving accuracy average ranks 172nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick ranks 77th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.134, while he ranks 56th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.20%.
- On the greens, McCormick's 0.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 57th this season, while he averages 29.02 putts per round (102nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|307.0
|308.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|56
|67.20%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|102
|29.02
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|61
|25.13%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|15.87%
|12.50%
McCormick's best finishes
- Although McCormick hasn't won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 43.8%.
- With 124 points, McCormick currently sits 169th in the FedExCup standings.
McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.026 mark ranked in the field.
- McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 5.299 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 1.524 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 82nd in that tournament.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, McCormick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.531). That ranked fourth in the field.
- McCormick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.586
|-1.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.134
|1.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.109
|-0.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.200
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.360
|-1.275
McCormick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-64
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-70-68-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-81
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|82
|72-73-80-73
|+10
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-68-69-64
|-15
|59
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|65-68-72-69
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.