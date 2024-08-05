6H AGO
Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Jhonattan Vegas heads into the 2024 Wyndham Championship after shooting 17-under to win the 3M Open in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Vegas at the Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Vegas' average finish has been 15th, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- Vegas last participated in the Wyndham Championship in 2021, finishing 15th with a score of 12-under.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Vegas' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/12/2021
|15
|65-68-72-63
|-12
|8/13/2020
|MC
|77-65
|+2
|8/16/2018
|MC
|70-73
|+3
Vegas' recent performances
- Vegas has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Vegas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 311.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging 0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging 5.849 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Vegas .
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.706, which ranks fifth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.7 yards) ranks 10th, and his 63% driving accuracy average ranks 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas ranks 13th on TOUR with a mark of 0.530.
- On the greens, Vegas' -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 158th this season, and his 29.71 putts-per-round average ranks 160th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|310.7
|311.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|73.41%
|78.09%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.71
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|19
|27.12%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|13.36%
|9.26%
Vegas' best finishes
- Vegas has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, collecting one win .
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 53.3%.
- Currently, Vegas sits 67th in the FedExCup standings with 680 points.
Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952. He finished 20th in that event.
- Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 6.078 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.094 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.979 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.706
|3.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.530
|1.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.170
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.433
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.633
|5.849
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|43
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|1
|68-66-63-70
|-17
|500
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.