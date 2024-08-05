Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952. He finished 20th in that event.

Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 6.078 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best effort this season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.094 mark ranked 18th in the field.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.979 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished in that tournament.