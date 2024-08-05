PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Charley Hoffman enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 59th-place finish in the 3M Open, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Hoffman's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 7-under, over his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Hoffman finished 12th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Hoffman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20231269-66-67-67-11
    8/4/20226868-68-69-72-3
    8/13/2020MC71-68-1
    8/1/2019MC71-72+3

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hoffman has an average finish of 55th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Hoffman has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
    • Off the tee, Charley Hoffman has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoffman is averaging -2.385 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoffman has an average of -0.684 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoffman .

    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.092 ranks 79th on TOUR this season, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 152nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman owns a 0.210 average that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoffman's -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 149th this season, while he averages 28.98 putts per round (97th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59302.5307.3
    Greens in Regulation %11365.28%67.01%
    Putts Per Round9728.9829.6
    Par Breakers2126.97%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance13316.20%15.28%

    Hoffman's best finishes

    • Hoffman has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Hoffman sits 86th in the FedExCup standings with 497 points.

    Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.075.
    • Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking third in the field at 7.675. In that event, he finished 59th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.482. He finished 42nd in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.183), which ranked second in the field.
    • Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.0920.760
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2101.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green97-0.012-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.354-2.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.064-0.684

    Hoffman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4565-69-70-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-62-65-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4270-67-70-65-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-66-77-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-67-79-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open267-68-64-64-21300
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational5069-74-72-73+413
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-70E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6972-70-77-71+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-68-69-67-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1165-68-65-70-2031
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5065-75-74-69+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5770-67-70-67-65
    July 25-283M Open5973-67-76-65-35

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.