Charley Hoffman betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five events, Hoffman has an average finish of 55th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Hoffman has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.

Off the tee, Charley Hoffman has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hoffman is averaging -2.385 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.