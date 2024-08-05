Charley Hoffman betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Charley Hoffman enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 59th-place finish in the 3M Open, which was his last tournament.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Hoffman's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 7-under, over his last four appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- Hoffman finished 12th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Hoffman's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|8/4/2022
|68
|68-68-69-72
|-3
|8/13/2020
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|8/1/2019
|MC
|71-72
|+3
Hoffman's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hoffman has an average finish of 55th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Hoffman has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
- Off the tee, Charley Hoffman has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman is averaging -2.385 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoffman has an average of -0.684 in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.092 ranks 79th on TOUR this season, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman owns a 0.210 average that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman's -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 149th this season, while he averages 28.98 putts per round (97th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|302.5
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|65.28%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|28.98
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|21
|26.97%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|16.20%
|15.28%
Hoffman's best finishes
- Hoffman has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Hoffman sits 86th in the FedExCup standings with 497 points.
Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.075.
- Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the 3M Open, ranking third in the field at 7.675. In that event, he finished 59th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.482. He finished 42nd in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.183), which ranked second in the field.
- Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.092
|0.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.210
|1.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|-0.012
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.354
|-2.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.064
|-0.684
Hoffman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|65-69-70-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-62-65
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|70-67-70-65
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|300
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|69-74-72-73
|+4
|13
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-20
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|65-75-74-69
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|73-67-76-65
|-3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
