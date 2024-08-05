PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Brandon Wu betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu looks to improve upon his 58th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Over his last two trips to the Wyndham Championship, Wu has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • Wu finished 58th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
    • Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.

    Wu's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20235868-65-72-73-2
    8/4/2022864-67-68-70-11

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Wu has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Brandon Wu has averaged 296.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 1.247 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of 0.008 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.391 ranks 156th on TOUR this season, and his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu has a -0.008 average that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu has registered a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a putts-per-round average of 29.15, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance123295.3296.2
    Greens in Regulation %9765.76%61.81%
    Putts Per Round12129.1528.7
    Par Breakers12323.23%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance11815.66%15.28%

    Wu's best finishes

    • While Wu has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Wu, who has 181 points, currently sits 151st in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 25th in the field at 1.578.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 5.709 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.803 (he finished 62nd in that tournament).
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.637 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.391-2.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.0080.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.1330.456
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0361.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.3020.008

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-77+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5974-64-70-76-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-69-66-70E5
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6271-68-70-73+24
    June 13-16U.S. Open7074-71-78-73+166
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1067-66-67-69-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.