Brandon Wu betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Brandon Wu looks to improve upon his 58th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 8-11.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last two trips to the Wyndham Championship, Wu has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 33rd.
- Wu finished 58th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship (in 2023).
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Wu's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|8/4/2022
|8
|64-67-68-70
|-11
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Wu has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five tournaments.
- Brandon Wu has averaged 296.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 1.247 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of 0.008 in his past five tournaments.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.391 ranks 156th on TOUR this season, and his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu has a -0.008 average that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 65.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu has registered a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a putts-per-round average of 29.15, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|123
|295.3
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|65.76%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.15
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|123
|23.23%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|15.66%
|15.28%
Wu's best finishes
- While Wu has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Wu, who has 181 points, currently sits 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 25th in the field at 1.578.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 5.709 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.803 (he finished 62nd in that tournament).
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.637 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.391
|-2.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.008
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.133
|0.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.036
|1.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.302
|0.008
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|74-64-70-76
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-69-66-70
|E
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|62
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|4
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|70
|74-71-78-73
|+16
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.