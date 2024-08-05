Ryan Fox betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.678 mark ranked fifth in the field.

Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 4.092 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.110. He finished 57th in that tournament.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.189). That ranked eighth in the field.