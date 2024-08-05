PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Fox enters the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11 after a 35th-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Fox is competing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Fox's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Fox has an average finish of 48th.
    • Fox has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-over.
    • Ryan Fox has averaged 306.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox is averaging 0.537 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fox has an average of -0.894 in his past five tournaments.
    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.040, which ranks 91st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranks 27th, and his 53.2% driving accuracy average ranks 165th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 101st on TOUR with a mark of 0.033.
    • On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a putts-per-round average of 29.12, and he ranks 125th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance27308.1306.2
    Greens in Regulation %13863.89%49.72%
    Putts Per Round11729.1229.4
    Par Breakers12523.15%17.50%
    Bogey Avoidance13316.20%13.89%

    Fox's best finishes

    • Fox has participated in 20 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Currently, Fox has 377 points, placing him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Fox's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.678 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 4.092 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.110. He finished 57th in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.189). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.040-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.0330.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green153-0.290-1.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2710.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.055-0.894

    Fox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4166-68-75-69-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3569-68-74-65-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-70-73-71+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-79+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3869-74-77-75+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic470-66-66-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship7572-68-72-74+25
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3268-67-71-74E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open766-64-70-70-1085
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-72-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-67-76-71-33
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5767-67-70-70-65
    July 18-20The Open Championship2573-73-76-67+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-73-68-74-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

