Ryan Brehm betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.935 mark ranked 10th in the field.

Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.269 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 0.744 (he finished 20th in that tournament).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.576). That ranked third in the field.