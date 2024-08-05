6H AGO
Ryan Brehm betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Ryan Brehm seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Wyndham Championship. He took 22nd at the par-70 Sedgefield Country Club in 2023.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last five trips to the Wyndham Championship, Brehm has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 34th.
- In Brehm's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished 22nd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Brehm's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|22
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|8/4/2022
|MC
|66-74
|E
|8/12/2021
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|8/13/2020
|31
|64-69-72-66
|-9
Brehm's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Brehm has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ryan Brehm has averaged 308.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm is averaging -2.744 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Brehm has an average of -4.177 in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.074 this season (83rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.2 yards) ranks 41st, while his 54.3% driving accuracy average ranks 161st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm sports a -0.594 mark (168th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Brehm has delivered a -0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 153rd on TOUR, while he ranks 160th with a putts-per-round average of 29.71. He has broken par 22.62% of the time (136th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|305.2
|308.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|63.49%
|71.11%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.71
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|136
|22.62%
|17.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|19.18%
|16.67%
Brehm's best finishes
- Brehm hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 26.3%.
- As of now, Brehm has accumulated 162 points, which ranks him 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.935 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.269 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 0.744 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.576). That ranked third in the field.
- Brehm recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024. That ranked 12th in the field.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.074
|1.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.594
|-0.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.592
|-1.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.377
|-2.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.488
|-4.177
Brehm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-24
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.