Roger Sloan betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Roger Sloan looks to fair better in the 2024 Wyndham Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2022 when he failed to make the cut.
Latest odds for Sloan at the Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last four trips to the Wyndham Championship, Sloan has an average score of 17-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- Sloan missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship in 2022.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Sloan's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/4/2022
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|8/12/2021
|2
|71-64-64-66
|-31
|8/13/2020
|31
|62-70-68-71
|-9
|8/1/2019
|39
|69-66-70-65
|-10
Sloan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Sloan has an average finish of 48th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Sloan hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 48th.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging 0.441 Strokes Gained: Total.
Sloan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sloan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.468 ranks 160th on TOUR this season, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan ranks 93rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.072. Additionally, he ranks 65th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.93%.
- On the greens, Sloan's 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 117th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|290.9
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|65
|66.93%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.12
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|118
|23.41%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|15.61%
|10.76%
Sloan's best finishes
- Sloan, who has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 43.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Sloan, who has 56 points, currently sits 190th in the FedExCup standings.
Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.444. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he posted a 5.180 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 61st in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.722 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.378), which ranked 16th in the field.
- Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked 31st in the field (he finished 31st in that tournament).
Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.468
|-1.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.072
|2.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.294
|-0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.105
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.002
|0.441
Sloan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|69-72-70-73
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-71-71-68
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-68-71-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|67-68-73-70
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.