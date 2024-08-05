PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Roger Sloan betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Roger Sloan betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Roger Sloan looks to fair better in the 2024 Wyndham Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2022 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Sloan at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the Wyndham Championship, Sloan has an average score of 17-under, with an average finish of 24th.
    • Sloan missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the Wyndham Championship in 2022.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Sloan's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/4/2022MC70-72+2
    8/12/2021271-64-64-66-31
    8/13/20203162-70-68-71-9
    8/1/20193969-66-70-65-10

    Sloan's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Sloan has an average finish of 48th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Sloan hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 48th.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Sloan has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Sloan is averaging 0.441 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Sloan .

    Sloan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sloan's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.468 ranks 160th on TOUR this season, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan ranks 93rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.072. Additionally, he ranks 65th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.93%.
    • On the greens, Sloan's 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 117th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154290.9296.0
    Greens in Regulation %6566.93%70.49%
    Putts Per Round11729.1229.4
    Par Breakers11823.41%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance11615.61%10.76%

    Sloan's best finishes

    • Sloan, who has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 43.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Sloan, who has 56 points, currently sits 190th in the FedExCup standings.

    Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.444. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he posted a 5.180 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 61st in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.722 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.378), which ranked 16th in the field.
    • Sloan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was held in June 2024. That performance ranked 31st in the field (he finished 31st in that tournament).

    Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.468-1.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0722.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.294-0.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.1050.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.0020.441

    Sloan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-69-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5568-72-69-71-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4969-72-70-73E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-71-71-68-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-73-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4067-70-72-68-78
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-68-71-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6167-69-70-70-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5367-68-73-70-104
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.