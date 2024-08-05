Roger Sloan betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.444. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he posted a 5.180 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 61st in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.722 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.378), which ranked 16th in the field.