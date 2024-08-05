Nick Taylor betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.038 (he finished 64th in that tournament).

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.655 mark ranked fourth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.781.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.934, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.