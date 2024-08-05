PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 30th-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last five appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Taylor has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Taylor last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2022, finishing 81st with a score of 3-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Taylor's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/4/20228167-71-73-72+3
    8/12/20211065-71-67-64-13
    8/1/2019MC68-69-3
    8/16/2018865-67-70-63-15

    Taylor's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Taylor has an average finish of 43rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Taylor has an average of -2.568 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging -1.164 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.211 this season (139th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 156th, while his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 50th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.291, while he ranks 156th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.75%.
    • On the greens, Taylor's 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 86th on TOUR this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 44th. He has broken par 25.23% of the time (59th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156290.7294.7
    Greens in Regulation %15662.75%50.69%
    Putts Per Round4428.6230.6
    Par Breakers5925.23%15.97%
    Bogey Avoidance16217.85%14.93%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has played 21 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Currently, Taylor has 969 points, placing him 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.038 (he finished 64th in that tournament).
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.655 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.781.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.934, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.211-2.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2911.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.0932.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.061-2.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.234-1.164

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2471-68-68-66-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship4771-72-74-73+1040
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2571-67-69-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1365-67-69-67-16--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-73-69-70E--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational858-70-67E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-69-73-70-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii769-67-65-65-1485
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-70-74-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-70-69-71-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-2146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-75-75+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4268-73-65-67-718
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5765-71-69-69-65
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3070-73-68-69-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

