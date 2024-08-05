Nick Taylor betting profile: Wyndham Championship
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a 30th-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, which was his most recent competition.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last five appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Taylor has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Taylor last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2022, finishing 81st with a score of 3-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Taylor's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/4/2022
|81
|67-71-73-72
|+3
|8/12/2021
|10
|65-71-67-64
|-13
|8/1/2019
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|8/16/2018
|8
|65-67-70-63
|-15
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Taylor has an average finish of 43rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Taylor has an average of -2.568 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging -1.164 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.211 this season (139th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.7 yards) ranks 156th, while his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 50th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.291, while he ranks 156th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.75%.
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 86th on TOUR this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 44th. He has broken par 25.23% of the time (59th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|290.7
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|62.75%
|50.69%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.62
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|59
|25.23%
|15.97%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|17.85%
|14.93%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has played 21 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Currently, Taylor has 969 points, placing him 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.038 (he finished 64th in that tournament).
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.655 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.781.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.934, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.211
|-2.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.291
|1.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.093
|2.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.061
|-2.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.234
|-1.164
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|47
|71-72-74-73
|+10
|40
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|25
|71-67-69-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|8
|58-70-67
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|68-73-65-67
|-7
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|65-71-69-69
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-73-68-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.