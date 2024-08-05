Rafael Campos betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five events, Campos finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Campos has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 4-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting.