Rafael Campos betting profile: Wyndham Championship
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 25: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 25, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos will play Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. In his last tournament he placed 30th in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, shooting 4-under at Le Golf National.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Campos has entered the Wyndham Championship once of late, in 2021. He finished 74th, posting a score of 5-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lucas Glover posted numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Campos' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/12/2021
|74
|66-70-77-72
|+5
Campos' recent performances
- In his last five events, Campos finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Campos has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 4-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -4.371 Strokes Gained: Total.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.222 ranks 141st on TOUR this season, and his 58.9% driving accuracy average ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 87th on TOUR with a mark of 0.097.
- On the greens, Campos has registered a -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.53, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 24.72% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|304.7
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|68.19%
|42.59%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.53
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|80
|24.72%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|164
|18.19%
|15.28%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 41.2%.
- As of now, Campos has accumulated 188 points, which ranks him 146th in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campos produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.378.
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.200 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568. He finished 20th in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.907, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.222
|-2.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.097
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.401
|-1.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.312
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.838
|-4.371
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|73-70-70-67
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
