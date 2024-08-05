Pierceson Coody betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Coody produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.879.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 4.156 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where his 4.720 mark ranked third in the field.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.103, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.