Pierceson Coody betting profile: Wyndham Championship
In his last time out at the 3M Open, Pierceson Coody posted a 72nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Wyndham Championship trying for better results.
Latest odds for Coody at the Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Coody is playing at the Wyndham Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Coody has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Coody is averaging 4.164 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of 2.794 in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.074 this season, which ranks 83rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.7 yards) ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody has a -0.541 mark (165th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Coody's 0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks sixth this season, while he averages 28.48 putts per round (31st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|309.7
|309.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|66.05%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.48
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|52
|25.51%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|14.81%
|13.06%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 57.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Coody has 303 points, ranking him 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Coody produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.879.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he produced a 4.156 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was at the ISCO Championship, where his 4.720 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.103, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.074
|1.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.541
|-3.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.173
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.634
|4.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.006
|2.794
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|67-70-69-64
|-14
|27
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|61-67-68-70
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|72
|69-71-70-76
|+2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
