Harris English betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
When he takes the course Aug. 8-11, Harris English will try to build upon his last performance at the Wyndham Championship. In 2023, he shot 6-under and placed 33rd at Sedgefield Country Club.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Wyndham Championship, English has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 31st.
- In English's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished 33rd after posting a score of 6-under.
- When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
English's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|8/4/2022
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|8/13/2020
|23
|64-67-68-69
|-12
|8/1/2019
|39
|68-68-70-64
|-10
|8/16/2018
|11
|66-65-67-68
|-14
English's recent performances
- In his last five events, English has an average finish of 47th.
- Over his last five events, English has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 1.228 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- English is averaging -1.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.155 this season (69th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranks 89th, while his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 131st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.233, while he ranks 131st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.17%.
- On the greens, English's 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 13th this season, while he averages 28.46 putts per round (27th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|299.0
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|64.17%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.46
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|163
|20.69%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|14.17%
|14.51%
English's best finishes
- English has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 16 times (84.2%).
- English, who has 969 points, currently ranks 48th in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, English produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 15th in the field at 3.106. In that event, he finished 10th.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.822.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.635 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.551 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked seventh in the field.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.155
|0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.233
|-1.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.000
|-1.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.550
|1.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.473
|-1.078
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|12
|63-69-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-73-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-71-72-74
|+9
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.