6H AGO

Harris English betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he takes the course Aug. 8-11, Harris English will try to build upon his last performance at the Wyndham Championship. In 2023, he shot 6-under and placed 33rd at Sedgefield Country Club.

    Latest odds for English at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Over his last six trips to the Wyndham Championship, English has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 31st.
    • In English's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he finished 33rd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • When Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.

    English's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20233373-65-70-66-6
    8/4/2022MC69-74+3
    8/13/20202364-67-68-69-12
    8/1/20193968-68-70-64-10
    8/16/20181166-65-67-68-14

    English's recent performances

    • In his last five events, English has an average finish of 47th.
    • Over his last five events, English has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 2-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 1.228 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • English is averaging -1.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on English .

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.155 this season (69th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranks 89th, while his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 131st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.233, while he ranks 131st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.17%.
    • On the greens, English's 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 13th this season, while he averages 28.46 putts per round (27th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance89299.0297.0
    Greens in Regulation %13164.17%58.33%
    Putts Per Round2728.4628.4
    Par Breakers16320.69%15.74%
    Bogey Avoidance5414.17%14.51%

    English's best finishes

    • English has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 16 times (84.2%).
    • English, who has 969 points, currently ranks 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    English's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, English produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 15th in the field at 3.106. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.822.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.635 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.551 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked seventh in the field.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1550.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.233-1.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.000-1.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5501.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.473-1.078

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-71-70-67-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1068-67-72-66-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1263-69-65E--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-73-72-71+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship1868-67-68-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-73-74-71+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6370-68-72-68-27
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3468-68-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-71-72-74+911

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

