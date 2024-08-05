Paul Barjon betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 2.808 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.

Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.727 (he missed the cut in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a -0.141 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.607, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.