Paul Barjon betting profile: Wyndham Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Paul Barjon takes the course in the 2024 Wyndham Championship Aug. 8-11. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the 3M Open.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Barjon missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship in 2022.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Glover averaged 311.6 yards off the tee (27th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 90.28% (first), and attempted 29.75 putts per round (28th) in that victory a year ago.
Barjon's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/4/2022
|MC
|74-71
|+5
Barjon's recent performances
- In his last five events, Barjon has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Barjon has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Paul Barjon has averaged 315.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Barjon has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Barjon is averaging -6.392 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Barjon's advanced stats and rankings
- Barjon has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.168 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.3 yards) ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon sports a -0.951 average that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 62.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Barjon has delivered a -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.75, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|12
|310.3
|315.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|62.04%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|163
|29.75
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|64
|25.00%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|19.44%
|20.83%
Barjon's best finishes
- Barjon hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut four times.
- As of now, Barjon has accumulated 92 points, which ranks him 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Barjon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 2.808 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.727 (he missed the cut in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a -0.141 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.607, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- Barjon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.168
|1.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.951
|-4.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.956
|-2.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.211
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.951
|-6.392
Barjon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-147
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|69-67-72-72
|-4
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|67
|68-68-75-73
|-4
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
