Patton Kizzire betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.832.

Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 7.467 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire put up his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking second in the field at 4.969. In that event, he finished 20th.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.978). That ranked 25th in the field.