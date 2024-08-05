Patton Kizzire betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
In his most recent competition, Patton Kizzire missed the cut at the 3M Open. He'll be after better results Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Over his last six trips to the Wyndham Championship, Kizzire has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 29th.
- Kizzire last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 5-over.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Kizzire's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|8/4/2022
|MC
|71-69
|E
|8/12/2021
|MC
|70-70
|E
|8/13/2020
|51
|66-67-73-68
|-6
|8/1/2019
|13
|65-64-69-67
|-15
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Kizzire has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
- Patton Kizzire has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has an average of -3.306 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -2.100 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.074 this season, which ranks 116th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks 16th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.503. Additionally, he ranks third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.94%.
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 159th this season, while he averages 29.55 putts per round (155th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|300.3
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|71.94%
|73.02%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.55
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|22
|26.94%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|13.47%
|13.49%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Kizzire has 241 points, ranking him 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.832.
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 7.467 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire put up his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking second in the field at 4.969. In that event, he finished 20th.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.978). That ranked 25th in the field.
- Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.074
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.503
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.179
|0.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.444
|-3.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.194
|-2.100
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-68-73-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.