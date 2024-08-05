PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    In his most recent competition, Patton Kizzire missed the cut at the 3M Open. He'll be after better results Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Over his last six trips to the Wyndham Championship, Kizzire has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 29th.
    • Kizzire last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 5-over.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Kizzire's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC73-72+5
    8/4/2022MC71-69E
    8/12/2021MC70-70E
    8/13/20205166-67-73-68-6
    8/1/20191365-64-69-67-15

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Kizzire has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Patton Kizzire has averaged 302.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has an average of -3.306 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -2.100 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kizzire .

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.074 this season, which ranks 116th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks 16th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.503. Additionally, he ranks third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.94%.
    • On the greens, Kizzire's -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 159th this season, while he averages 29.55 putts per round (155th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77300.3302.6
    Greens in Regulation %371.94%73.02%
    Putts Per Round15529.5530.8
    Par Breakers2226.94%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance3513.47%13.49%

    Kizzire's best finishes

    • Kizzire has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Kizzire has 241 points, ranking him 134th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.832.
    • Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 7.467 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire put up his best mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking second in the field at 4.969. In that event, he finished 20th.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.978). That ranked 25th in the field.
    • Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.074-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5030.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.1790.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.444-3.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.194-2.100

    Kizzire's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5671-68-73-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4670-66-69-70-9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-69-63-69-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3769-66-66-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-69-65-69-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1368-65-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-74-68-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-66-74-67-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-1365
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2469-66-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1070-65-67-68-1438
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2069-69-69-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5066-67-71-73-115
    July 25-283M OpenMC76-73+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.