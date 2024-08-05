PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Wyndham Championship

    Patrick Rodgers will compete in the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11 after a 37th-place finish at the 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In his last six appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Rodgers has an average finish of 52nd, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Rodgers' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC67-73E
    8/4/20223669-70-68-66-7
    8/12/2021MC71-67-2
    8/13/20206670-66-67-73-4
    8/1/20198163-72-74-1
    8/16/20182468-67-67-66-12

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Patrick Rodgers has averaged 302.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has an average of 1.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of 0.737 in his past five tournaments.
    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.230, which ranks 52nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.2 yards) ranks 41st, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 133rd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.257, while he ranks 21st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.02%.
    • On the greens, Rodgers' 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 91st this season, while he averages 29.17 putts per round (125th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41305.2302.9
    Greens in Regulation %2169.02%70.99%
    Putts Per Round12529.1729.1
    Par Breakers14322.05%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance1212.63%11.11%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • While Rodgers has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Currently, Rodgers ranks 51st in the FedExCup standings with 931 points.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.268 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 3.151 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2300.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.257-1.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.1260.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0361.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1340.737

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-68-70-68-1218
    July 25-283M Open3765-73-69-70-716

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

