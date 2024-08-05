Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.268 mark ranked second in the field.

Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 3.151 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508. He finished 29th in that tournament.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).