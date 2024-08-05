6H AGO
Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Patrick Rodgers will compete in the 2024 Wyndham Championship from Aug. 8-11 after a 37th-place finish at the 3M Open.
Latest odds for Rodgers at the Wyndham Championship.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- In his last six appearances at the Wyndham Championship, Rodgers has an average finish of 52nd, and an average score of 6-under.
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Rodgers' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|MC
|67-73
|E
|8/4/2022
|36
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|8/12/2021
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|8/13/2020
|66
|70-66-67-73
|-4
|8/1/2019
|81
|63-72-74
|-1
|8/16/2018
|24
|68-67-67-66
|-12
Rodgers' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
- Patrick Rodgers has averaged 302.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has an average of 1.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of 0.737 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Rodgers .
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.230, which ranks 52nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.2 yards) ranks 41st, and his 57.2% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 133rd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.257, while he ranks 21st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.02%.
- On the greens, Rodgers' 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 91st this season, while he averages 29.17 putts per round (125th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|305.2
|302.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|69.02%
|70.99%
|Putts Per Round
|125
|29.17
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|143
|22.05%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|12.63%
|11.11%
Rodgers' best finishes
- While Rodgers has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Currently, Rodgers ranks 51st in the FedExCup standings with 931 points.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.268 mark ranked second in the field.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 3.151 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.508. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.813, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.230
|0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.257
|-1.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.126
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.036
|1.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.134
|0.737
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.