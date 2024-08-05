Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Wyndham Championship

This season, Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.568. In that tournament, he finished 75th.

Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he put up a 6.468 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 39th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.224.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.072, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.