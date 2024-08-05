PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 18: Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark tees off on the seventh hole on day one of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 18, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Nicolai Hojgaard enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a seventh-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Hojgaard at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Hojgaard has entered the Wyndham Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 10-under and finishing 14th.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.

    Hojgaard's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20231468-66-69-67-10

    Hojgaard's recent performances

    • Hojgaard has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hojgaard has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
    • Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 312.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -2.220 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of 1.106 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hojgaard .

    Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hojgaard has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159, which ranks 67th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranks 21st, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard ranks 37th on TOUR with a mark of 0.354.
    • On the greens, Hojgaard's -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 144th on TOUR this season, and his 29.62 putts-per-round average ranks 158th. He has broken par 21.92% of the time (145th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance21309.2312.2
    Greens in Regulation %11765.05%55.00%
    Putts Per Round15829.6230.6
    Par Breakers14521.92%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance14716.87%12.50%

    Hojgaard's best finishes

    • Hojgaard has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • With 532 points, Hojgaard currently sits 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.568. In that tournament, he finished 75th.
    • Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he put up a 6.468 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.224.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.072, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
    • Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1590.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3544.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.368-1.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.302-2.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.1561.106

    Hojgaard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-65-73-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3165-77-69-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open267-66-73-70-12300
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3174-65-70-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-71-73-69-120
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5268-70-74-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-71+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-73-74-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1667-73-74-76+2113
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 16-19PGA Championship6870-71-68-73-26
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-77+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-69-72-68-318
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-69-74-74+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6671-65-73-75-44
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3966-66-68-72-814
    July 18-20The Open Championship6669-75-75-77+126
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition770-70-62-68-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

