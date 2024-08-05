Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Wyndham Championship
TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 18: Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark tees off on the seventh hole on day one of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 18, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Nicolai Hojgaard enters play Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club after a seventh-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, which was his last tournament.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Hojgaard has entered the Wyndham Championship once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 10-under and finishing 14th.
- Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Glover's average driving distance was 311.6 (27th in field), he hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), with 29.75 putts per round (28th) en route to his win last year.
Hojgaard's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|14
|68-66-69-67
|-10
Hojgaard's recent performances
- Hojgaard has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Hojgaard has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
- Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 312.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -2.220 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of 1.106 in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hojgaard has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.159, which ranks 67th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.2 yards) ranks 21st, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard ranks 37th on TOUR with a mark of 0.354.
- On the greens, Hojgaard's -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 144th on TOUR this season, and his 29.62 putts-per-round average ranks 158th. He has broken par 21.92% of the time (145th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|309.2
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|65.05%
|55.00%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.62
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|145
|21.92%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|16.87%
|12.50%
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Hojgaard has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- With 532 points, Hojgaard currently sits 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.568. In that tournament, he finished 75th.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he put up a 6.468 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.224.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.072, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
- Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.159
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.354
|4.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.368
|-1.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.302
|-2.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.156
|1.106
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-65-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|65-77-69-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|67-66-73-70
|-12
|300
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|74-65-70
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-71-73-69
|-1
|20
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|68-70-74-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-73-74-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|67-73-74-76
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|70-71-68-73
|-2
|6
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-69-72-68
|-3
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-69-74-74
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|66
|71-65-73-75
|-4
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|66-66-68-72
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|69-75-75-77
|+12
|6
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|7
|70-70-62-68
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
