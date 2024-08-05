PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria hits the links Aug. 8-11 in the 2024 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club following a 35th-place finish in the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Echavarria has played the Wyndham Championship once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Lucas Glover won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.798 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 9.126 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Glover also posted numbers of 311.6 in average driving distance (27th in field), 90.28% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Echavarria's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/2023MC73-68+1

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Echavarria has an average finish of 51st.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Echavarria hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 51st.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Nico Echavarria has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has an average of -1.649 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of -0.784 in his past five tournaments.
    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.086 this season (118th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.7 yards) ranks 133rd, while his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 132nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.235.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has registered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.16, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 28.45% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133293.7301.2
    Greens in Regulation %3668.20%54.01%
    Putts Per Round12329.1630.1
    Par Breakers728.45%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance14216.57%16.36%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • With 331 points, Echavarria currently sits 112th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.195.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.361), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.086-0.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.2350.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green99-0.0130.763
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.172-1.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.506-0.784

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-70-68-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3574-69-71-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

