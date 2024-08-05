Nick Hardy betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Nick Hardy will appear Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 46th in the 3M Open, shooting 5-under at TPC Twin Cities.
The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
- Purse: $7.9M
- Previous winner: Lucas Glover
At the Wyndham Championship
- Hardy's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
- In 2023, Hardy finished 27th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
- Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).
Hardy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|8/3/2023
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|8/4/2022
|MC
|70-72
|+2
Hardy's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 50th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Hardy has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Hardy is averaging -2.219 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of -0.146 in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.257 this season, which ranks 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.0 yards) ranks 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 85th on TOUR with a mark of 0.104.
- On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR, while he ranks 167th with a putts-per-round average of 29.84. He has broken par 23.59% of the time (110th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|63
|302.0
|302.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|68.67%
|75.31%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|29.84
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|110
|23.59%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|14.30%
|13.58%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy, who has played 20 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 13 times (65%).
- As of now, Hardy has collected 131 points, which ranks him 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.881. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 57th in that event).
- Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 25th in the field.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.257
|1.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.104
|2.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.496
|-1.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.158
|-2.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.293
|-0.146
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|67-72-70-70
|-5
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.