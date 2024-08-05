Nick Hardy betting profile: Wyndham Championship

In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 50th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Hardy has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five starts.

Hardy is averaging -2.219 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.