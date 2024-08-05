PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy will appear Aug. 8-11 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, at the 2024 Wyndham Championship. In his most recent tournament he placed 46th in the 3M Open, shooting 5-under at TPC Twin Cities.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Wyndham Championship.

    The Wyndham Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Aug. 8-11, 2024
    • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, USA
    • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,131 yards
    • Purse: $7.9M
    • Previous winner: Lucas Glover

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • Hardy's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Wyndham Championship.
    • In 2023, Hardy finished 27th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship.
    • Lucas Glover finished with 3.798 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 9.126 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.875 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Glover posted an average driving distance of 311.6 (27th in field), hit 90.28% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29.75 putts per round (28th).

    Hardy's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    8/3/20232770-65-66-72-7
    8/4/2022MC70-72+2

    Hardy's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 50th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Hardy has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hardy is averaging -2.219 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of -0.146 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hardy .

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.257 this season, which ranks 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.0 yards) ranks 63rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 85th on TOUR with a mark of 0.104.
    • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR, while he ranks 167th with a putts-per-round average of 29.84. He has broken par 23.59% of the time (110th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance63302.0302.8
    Greens in Regulation %2668.67%75.31%
    Putts Per Round16729.8430.7
    Par Breakers11023.59%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance6314.30%13.58%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy, who has played 20 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 13 times (65%).
    • As of now, Hardy has collected 131 points, which ranks him 164th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.881. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 57th in that event).
    • Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 25th in the field.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2571.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.1042.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.496-1.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.158-2.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.293-0.146

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-67-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-73-71-83
    July 25-283M Open4667-72-70-70-59

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

